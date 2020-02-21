Cara Delevingne and Justin Bieber Are Fully Feuding Right Now

We have a new celebrity feud on our hands, people, and it's a juicy one: Cara Delevingne, who's close to fellow supermodel Hailey Bieber, called out Justin Bieber on Instagram on Friday after Bieber ranked Delevingne last out of three of his wife's supermodel friends—Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Delevingne—on a The Late Late Show segment with James Corden. "I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara, so I have nothing against those people," explained Bieber, who ranked the models rather than eat a bull penis (it's a whole thing). "It’s just, I have a better relationship [with Kendall]. It’s not like I’m like ugh, screw Cara, screw her, you know what I mean? OK."

Delevingne begs to differ. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: "If you have nothing against me, why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber—he should have just eaten the bull penis." She also posted two photos of Bieber, one with her walking the catwalk in the foreground while Bieber gapes at her.

Delevingne's girlfriend Ashley Benson has already commented—a crying emoji and then a crying-with-laughter emoji—and liked the post, so clearly this is something the couple have discussed.

Rumors of a rift between the two began sparking last July, when Delevingne defended Taylor Swift after Bieber posted this:

And Delevingne commented:

So, I have questions. When did Justin block Delevingne? Was it over the Swift drama, or something else? Why hasn't he spent any time with Delevingne if she's friends with his wife? What does Hailey think about all of this? Will Swift weigh in? I need answers, people.

