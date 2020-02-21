image
Cara Delevingne and Justin Bieber Are Fully Feuding Right Now

image
By Jenny Hollander

We have a new celebrity feud on our hands, people, and it's a juicy one: Cara Delevingne, who's close to fellow supermodel Hailey Bieber, called out Justin Bieber on Instagram on Friday after Bieber ranked Delevingne last out of three of his wife's supermodel friends—Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Delevingne—on a The Late Late Show segment with James Corden. "I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara, so I have nothing against those people," explained Bieber, who ranked the models rather than eat a bull penis (it's a whole thing). "It’s just, I have a better relationship [with Kendall]. It’s not like I’m like ugh, screw Cara, screw her, you know what I mean? OK."

Delevingne begs to differ. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: "If you have nothing against me, why don't you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber—he should have just eaten the bull penis." She also posted two photos of Bieber, one with her walking the catwalk in the foreground while Bieber gapes at her.

Delevingne's girlfriend Ashley Benson has already commented—a crying emoji and then a crying-with-laughter emoji—and liked the post, so clearly this is something the couple have discussed.

image
Instagram

Rumors of a rift between the two began sparking last July, when Delevingne defended Taylor Swift after Bieber posted this:

View this post on Instagram

Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

And Delevingne commented:

image
Instagram

So, I have questions. When did Justin block Delevingne? Was it over the Swift drama, or something else? Why hasn't he spent any time with Delevingne if she's friends with his wife? What does Hailey think about all of this? Will Swift weigh in? I need answers, people.

