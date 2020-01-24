Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trademark request for "Sussex Royal" has been formally opposed.

What this means, in short, is that they have a longer period to wait until they find out whether their trademark has been approved. It might also mean legal action, depending on the validity of the opposition.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a bit of a setback on their path to becoming financially independent. They formally submitted to trademark "Sussex Royal" so that they can launch their charity foundation and sell merchandise—but someone has put in a formal opposition to that trademark, which means that the couple will have a longer wait (and, potentially, legal proceedings) until they know whether their trademark request will go through or not.

Documents at the Government's Intellectual Property Office show that the formal "notice of threatened opposition" was registered on Tuesday...Harry and Meghan's period of opposition [during which anyone who opposes the trademark can file a complaint] has now been extended until at least 20 March, but was originally due to end on 20 February. The opposition was filed by Benjamin Worcester of Victoria, Australia, who studied medicine at University College London and reportedly worked as a doctor in the NHS in London between 2011 and 2014. It is not yet known why he filed the opposition.

That's so odd, right? That this random person (random as far as we know—he may have a legitimate reason we don't know about, but for the moment it's unclear) would put in a formal complaint? I have the feeling, if he's giving interviews, he'll explain why. The fact that he used to work as a doctor in London...might have some bearing? As of this moment we don't know a whole bunch.

But they may have to change it if they can't use "Sussex Royal."

