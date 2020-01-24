Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Today's Top Stories
1
Doutzen Kroes Goes Behind the Scenes at Dior
image
2
The Best Friends Having Babies Together
image
3
Jot Down These 2020 Voter Registration Deadlines
image
4
How You Should Do Your Nails This Spring
image
5
I Started a Company to Pay My Medical Bills

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Sussex Royal" Trademark Has Been Temporarily Blocked

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • What this means, in short, is that they have a longer period to wait until they find out whether their trademark has been approved. It might also mean legal action, depending on the validity of the opposition.

        Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a bit of a setback on their path to becoming financially independent. They formally submitted to trademark "Sussex Royal" so that they can launch their charity foundation and sell merchandise—but someone has put in a formal opposition to that trademark, which means that the couple will have a longer wait (and, potentially, legal proceedings) until they know whether their trademark request will go through or not.

        Per HELLO!:

        Documents at the Government's Intellectual Property Office show that the formal "notice of threatened opposition" was registered on Tuesday...Harry and Meghan's period of opposition [during which anyone who opposes the trademark can file a complaint] has now been extended until at least 20 March, but was originally due to end on 20 February. The opposition was filed by Benjamin Worcester of Victoria, Australia, who studied medicine at University College London and reportedly worked as a doctor in the NHS in London between 2011 and 2014. It is not yet known why he filed the opposition.

        That's so odd, right? That this random person (random as far as we know—he may have a legitimate reason we don't know about, but for the moment it's unclear) would put in a formal complaint? I have the feeling, if he's giving interviews, he'll explain why. The fact that he used to work as a doctor in London...might have some bearing? As of this moment we don't know a whole bunch.

        Meanwhile, the Sussex Instagram still bears the moniker for now:

        But they may have to change it if they can't use "Sussex Royal."

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Meghan Markle Would Love to Be the Breadwinner
        image
        Meghan Markle's $65 Sunglasses Have Been Restocked
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Queen Visits Watergate House To Mark The Centenary Of GCHQ Why the Queen Canceled One of Her Annual Events
        Royal Ascot 2013 Day 1 People Think Prince Charles Ignored Mike Pence
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle's $65 Sunglasses Have Been Restocked
        image Meghan Markle Would Love to Be the Breadwinner
        image I Need Kate Middleton's Leopard Print Skirt
        Prince George A New Show About the Royals Is Coming to HBO Max
        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry Grins as He Returns to Canada
        Meghan Markle Meghan Markle Went on a Hike With Archie
        Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland - Day One Kate Middleton Stuns in New Needle & Thread Dress
        The Duchess Of Cornwall Visits Prospect Hospice In Swindon Camilla's Asked Whether She'll Miss the Sussexes