Kate Middleton Does Some Sports in $38 Sneakers

This morning, Kate Middleton, official royal sports enthusiast, joined a group of young athletes taking part in some field and track activities during a SportsAid event at London Stadium. The event, according to the Kensington Royal Twitter account, was dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their child’s sporting success, which is right up Kate's alley. The Duchess of Cambridge has just finished wrapped a series of events with young children in conjunction with her 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives initiative, and also has a rich history of participating (and getting competitive) in sports activities, sometimes even in heels or wedges.

For today's event, however, she opted for some very practical sneakers—a pair of white lace-ups with green ribbon trim from Marks & Spencer's M&S collection. The sneaks (which are vegan and include Insolia Flex tech for extra comfort) retail for £29.50, or about $38, and are available to ship to the United States. They also come in black with blue ribbon stripes if that's more your speed.

And if you were looking for that Duchess of Cambridge endorsement:

They seem to be working out for her rather well! I would love to do, well, anything with that amount of enthusiasm! It's as if she's saying, "These trainers were £29, can you even believe?!"

She paired the rather classic sneaks with an all green athleisure look that included Zara culottes (she's a culotte fan!), which are unfortunately now sold out, but were marked down to just $8 (!). A similar pair in a very attractive camel (which feel distinctly Meghan Markle-ish? Just me?) are still available:

She also wore the very sweet necklace she debuted a few weeks ago with her children's initials on it. Charlotte, George, and Louis aren't here, but we're all still thinking of them!

Anyway look out for me in my color-coordinated culotte-clad look on my next enthusiastic power walk around the block!

