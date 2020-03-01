According to a new report, Meghan Markle's agent, Nick Collins, is looking to book the former actress in a blockbuster film following her royal exit.

A source to the Mail on Sunday that Collins, who represented Meghan back when she was on USA's Suits, would like her return to acting to be "part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film."

Meghan reportedly feels that fans would have a hard time seeing past her public persona, but that in an ensemble film, she might be able to transition successfully back into acting.

Meghan Markle is looking ahead her next steps—or her agent is, anyway.

According to a new report from the Mail on Sunday, Meghan's agent, Nick Collins, is already thinking very seriously about her return to acting after her and Prince Harry's royal exit becomes official at the end of March.

"He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film," a source told the publication of Collins' plans for Meghan. "He's actively seeking such a movie for her. He's saying she is available and open to the best offers."

If the Mail on Sunday source is to be believed (and it's an unnamed source, so we have to take everything they said with a grain of salt), Meghan is on board with the "book a superhero movie" plan.

"Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she's looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen," the source said. "She knows she can't carry a film as an actress. People won't be able to get past the fact she's Meghan Markle. But she's determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go… something that pays big but which doesn't put her front and center."

Meghan Markle starring in Avengers 5? We'd go see it.

