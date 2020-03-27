Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Now Reconciling With the Royal Family

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Commonwealth Day Service 2020
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • In the wake of the recent news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to Los Angeles, reports are coming in that they are working to reconcile with the Royal Family.

        Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly starting to really patch things up between the rest of the Royal Family, as they (and everyone else) are in the middle of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "Things are in a better space now between the couple and the royal family," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "While of course there have been tensions, the family is getting through it."

        Much has been speculated over the past couple of months, but the Royal Family has given clues sporadically about how deeply the Sussexes' resignation as senior royals has affected everyone involved. Per the source, "It was a difficult decision for Harry and Meghan. They love their family, but given the relentless onslaught by the media, they did what they thought was right for their family and son." They added, "William was unhappy that things weren't handled privately."

        The couple and young son Archie Harrison are reportedly keeping themselves quarantined—initially in Canada and now potentially in California now that they've moved. "Like everyone, they're taking appropriate measures and heeding government advice, if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly," said the source.

        What's interesting about the timing here is that just two days after this story was published, it was revealed that Prince Charles was formally diagnosed with COVID-19, so that doesn't necessarily feel like an accident to me. Reports are suggesting that these extreme times are serving to bolster the relationships. That's speculation, but I'd be glad to hear it. Bring on the Royal group chat!

        Meanwhile, the Sussexes (who will have to change their Instagram handle in April) are still posting regularly with information about preventing the spread of the virus:

        View this post on Instagram

        Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful. For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        With a little bit of personal stuff thrown in there too:

        So whatever's going on behind the scenes is still evolving.

