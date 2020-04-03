Today's Top Stories
1
Free People's Jeans Sale Is Giving Me Life
2
Marie Claire Wants You to Vote
3
WORTH IT: Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
4
Read 'Anna K' Even If You Didn't Read the Original
5
The All-Time Best Online Thrift Stores

Prince Harry's Guilt Over Being Separated From His Family Is "Overwhelming"

By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke Of Sussex Hosts The Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Despite early reports that Prince Harry had no regrets about leaving the Royal Family, now sources say he's worried about his family during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
    • After Prince Charles called to tell his son about his diagnosis, Harry is apparently "overwhelmed with guilt."

        Prince Harry is, reportedly, excited to be in L.A. with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison. However—as is quite expected, he's also feeling the separation between him and his family right now, especially after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 (Charles is now believed to be on the mend).

        "Despite their ups and downs, hearing that his dad is sick with a potentially life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call," a source told Us Weekly. "And he’s overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home while this is all going on." Apparently Charles made a call to both his sons, Harry and Prince William, to deliver the news. (Can you imagine getting that call? Devastating.)

        "During the heart-wrenching call, [Harry] confessed to feeling beyond helpless, being over 5,000 miles away in L.A.," explained the source. "Charles tried to calm Harry down by saying he’s OK and that he’s only suffering from mild symptoms, which slightly helped put his mind at ease but he’s [Harry] still worried. Harry’s admitted it’s hit home that Charles and the Queen aren’t going to be around forever."

        On the plus side, it does seem like the communication channels are open again, perhaps in a way they weren't before. "Harry tries to keep in regular contact with the Queen and Charles, but due to the 8-hour time difference calls are few and far between," the source adds. "The royals are desperately trying to rally together amid the pandemic, which is a huge struggle given that they’ve been forced to physically separate."

        In the meantime, Harry and Meghan are self-isolating in California. They just made their last post on Sussex Royal, talking about this "fragile" moment in the world and referencing their continuing work:

        View this post on Instagram

        As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        But it's speculated we're not going to hear much from them for a while.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Meghan Might Have to Sponsor Harry's Visa
        Royal Ascot 2017 - Day 1
        Philip & The Queen Reunite After 2 Years Apart
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Rare Photos of Queen Elizabeth Through the Years
        Meghan Might Have to Sponsor Harry's Visa
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Philip & The Queen Reunite After 2 Years Apart
        Harry Won't Accept Work That Mocks Royal Family
        Critics Review Meghan Markle in 'Elephant' Doc
        Meghan and Harry Want to Settle Down In Malibu
        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 53 Cutest Moments
        Kate Middleton & Michelle Obama Use This $64 Cream
        Prince William May Work as an Air Ambulance Pilot
        Fans Love This Accident Meme of Queen Elizabeth