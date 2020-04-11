Dream Kardashian Has Blue Hair Now, So There's That

In an Instagram post on Friday, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, showed off her new, blue hair to the world.

Dream Kardashian is here to prove that yet another Kardashian toddler is cooler than you with her new look.

The three-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna showed of her newly (and, notably, temporarily) dyed blue locks on Instagram Friday, via a post on her mom's account.

"Dream, wanted to have colored hair like mommy so I used @hairpaintwax in the color 💙(her favorite color)," Blac Chyna explained in the caption for the post, which include two photos and one video clip showing off Dream's new, blue look.

In case you're unfamiliar, Hair Paint Wax is a temporary color, described on the company's website as, "a temporary water based hair coloring solution for those who want to try a new color every day of the week."

Check out Dream's temporary blue look below:

According to the Hair Paint Wax, the temporary color is "easy to apply, and easy to wash out, offers a strong hold with no damage to the hair" and is "best used on curly, kinky, coily and loc’d texture hair."

