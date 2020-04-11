Today's Top Stories
Dream Kardashian Has Blue Hair Now, So There's That

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • The post, on Blac Chyna's Instagram account, contains two photos and a video clip showing off the gorgeous, dark blue shade of Dream's locks.
      • In the post's caption, Chyna noted that she used temporary Hair Paint Wax to achieve Dream's new look and that her daughter "wanted to have colored hair like mommy."

        Dream Kardashian is here to prove that yet another Kardashian toddler is cooler than you with her new look.

        The three-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna showed of her newly (and, notably, temporarily) dyed blue locks on Instagram Friday, via a post on her mom's account.

        "Dream, wanted to have colored hair like mommy so I used @hairpaintwax in the color 💙(her favorite color)," Blac Chyna explained in the caption for the post, which include two photos and one video clip showing off Dream's new, blue look.

        In case you're unfamiliar, Hair Paint Wax is a temporary color, described on the company's website as, "a temporary water based hair coloring solution for those who want to try a new color every day of the week."

        Check out Dream's temporary blue look below:

        According to the Hair Paint Wax, the temporary color is "easy to apply, and easy to wash out, offers a strong hold with no damage to the hair" and is "best used on curly, kinky, coily and loc’d texture hair."

