The One World: Together at Home virtual concert was absolutely jam-packed with stars singing, performing, cracking jokes, and otherwise sharing inspiring stories about everyday heroism in the face of of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And one of the most memorable moments? When actor and DJ Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre made an appearance from their home to honor Italica Grondona, a 102-year-old Italian woman who survived both the 1918 Spanish Flu and the coronavirus. The star is so beloved by fans that it was lovely to watch.



On March 16, Idris Elba shared that he'd been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19). He reassured fans that he wasn't in the hospital, but explained, "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus." Shortly after, it was revealed that his wife had the virus as well. He's not the only celebrity or politician to have contracted the disease: Tom Hanks and Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tested positive for COVID-19. But it make the virus feel even more real—that it was affecting public figures as well as neighbors, families, and friends.

The latest we'd heard about Elba and Dhowre was that they had finished their isolation. "We’ve passed the quarantine period but we’re a little bit stuck in limbo. We can’t get a flight back home...So we just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we’re OK, and we’re so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed."

ICYMI, One World: Together at Home was a global benefit concert in support of those in need during COVID-19 and those working to find a cure. Considering Elba's a terrific DJ in addition to being an award-winning actor, it made sense that he'd make an appearance—unfortunately not to do any type of musical performance, though he did make an excellent joke about that. And while he didn't speak about his own health, people on Twitter quickly noticed how great and healthy the couple looked (like they looked good).

.@LadyGaga, @Eltonofficial, @Lizzo, and more are standing in solidarity with us and the @WHO to support global response efforts to the coronavirus. Join us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome and take action now 👉https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/dpPYhmIEF1 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

Um, guys, I thought we were all agreed on this looking like trash and staying home thing... AND Y’ALL LOOKING LIKE MODELS??!! Oh yeah. Feeling GREAT with my monobrow and sweat pants.#OneWorldTogetherAtHome #IdrisElba #SabrinaDhowre pic.twitter.com/BoiJuSL5ub — Haslett Murphy (@HaslettMurphy) April 19, 2020

If you don’t smile when @idriselba appears on your screen then we cannot be friends. 🙏😍 #LoveThatGuy #TogetherAtHome — StayAtHomeCO (@Elways7) April 19, 2020

Idris Elba saying he was going to sing a song and saying "Lady Gaga said it was cool" lolol I love it!#COVID #GlobalCitizens #TogetherAtHome — Ben Solo Deserves Better 🦋 (@BadKidPrincess) April 19, 2020

