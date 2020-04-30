Today's Top Stories
1
William Helped With Kate's Hair For Their Wedding
2
Why Haven't You Tried a Lip Oil Yet?
3
Anthro's Taking an Extra 50 Percent Off Sale Items
4
The Best Indoor Plants to Brighten Your (WF)Home
5
Masked and Answered: Actress Dove Cameron

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Joe Alwyn Offered a Rare Glimpse of His Life With Taylor Swift on Instagram

By Emily Dixon
Jackson LeeGetty Images
  • Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn famously keep their relationship ultra-private, rarely speaking about each other or appearing together in public.
  • But Alwyn just dropped a major indicator that the couple are in quarantine together.
  • On his Instagram story, he shared a series of photos of Swift's cat, Benjamin Button.

    You've made the right decision to read this article, friends, because it contains both cute celebrity news and a series of very good photos of a very good cat—specifically, Taylor Swift's cat, Benjamin Button. First, familiarize yourself with Benjamin, pictured below:

    View this post on Instagram

    Cat lady thirst trap

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    Why are we looking at Benjamin, aside from the evergreen fact that he is a perfect angel? Well, Joe Alwyn posted a series of photos of one perfectly angelic, very familiar cat on his Instagram story Monday. Behold:

    joe alwyn taylor swift cat benjamin button instagram
    @joealwynInstagram
    joe alwyn taylor swift cat benjamin button instagram
    @joealwynInstagram
    joe alwyn taylor swift cat benjamin button instagram
    @joealwynInstagram

    The obvious conclusion? At the very least, Alwyn and Benjamin Button are quarantining together, but it seems pretty likely that Swift's there too.

    Neither Swift nor Alwyn has spoken much about their relationship, though Swift said in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, that it was Alwyn's "wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life" that appealed to her. In a 2019 Guardian interview, Swift explained why she doesn't speak publicly about her boyfriend. "I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion," she said. "That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."

    Alwyn, meanwhile, has said next to nothing about Swift, commenting only on how he feels about being her muse. "It's flattering," he told the Sunday Times. Cute!

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Is There a Hidden Meaning in Taylor's New Selfie?
    Taylor Swift Explains Why She Loves Joe Alwyn
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    How the Queen Will Celebrate Charlotte's Birthday
    George Got His Nickname for the Queen from Charles
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Beyoncé's Mom Tina Responded to the 'Savage' Remix
    William Helped With Kate's Hair For Their Wedding
    Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Confirmed Gigi's Due Da
    Kendall's Perfect Response to Being Slut Shamed
    Harry and Meghan Will Be Red Carpet Regulars Soon
    Megan thee Stallion's Beyoncé Collab Is Here
    A Deep Dive Into Celebrity Baby Name Meanings
    Will and Kate Feel "Responsible" fo the Public Now