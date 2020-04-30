Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn famously keep their relationship ultra-private, rarely speaking about each other or appearing together in public.

But Alwyn just dropped a major indicator that the couple are in quarantine together.

On his Instagram story, he shared a series of photos of Swift's cat, Benjamin Button.

You've made the right decision to read this article, friends, because it contains both cute celebrity news and a series of very good photos of a very good cat—specifically, Taylor Swift's cat, Benjamin Button. First, familiarize yourself with Benjamin, pictured below:

Why are we looking at Benjamin, aside from the evergreen fact that he is a perfect angel? Well, Joe Alwyn posted a series of photos of one perfectly angelic, very familiar cat on his Instagram story Monday. Behold:

@joealwyn Instagram

@joealwyn Instagram

@joealwyn Instagram

The obvious conclusion? At the very least, Alwyn and Benjamin Button are quarantining together, but it seems pretty likely that Swift's there too.

Neither Swift nor Alwyn has spoken much about their relationship, though Swift said in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, that it was Alwyn's "wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life" that appealed to her. In a 2019 Guardian interview, Swift explained why she doesn't speak publicly about her boyfriend. "I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion," she said. "That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."

Alwyn, meanwhile, has said next to nothing about Swift, commenting only on how he feels about being her muse. "It's flattering," he told the Sunday Times. Cute!



