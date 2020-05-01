Saturday is Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday, and we have some hints about the exact shenanigans she'll get into on her special day.

Among them: Video chats with the Queen, party stuff from her grandparents, a baked treat from Kate, and sibling fun (plus a new pic of her)!

Here are Charlotte's cutest photos throughout the years.

Princess Charlotte's fifth(!) birthday just so happens to be occurring while the COVID-19 quarantine is still going on the UK. So, while she can't celebrate with friends from school or neighbors close to Anmer Hall, where the family is staying, the Cambridges likely have some fun things planned for her.

We already know one thing: The Queen is planning a special surprise! She's apparently particularly loved video chatting with her great-grandchildren, and is planning on calling Charlotte for her special day, per The Sun.

Royal expert Angela Mollard also suggested that Charlotte's other side of the family will be taking good care of her, courtesy of Kate's party-planning parents Carole and Michael Middleton. "I imagine there’s been a special delivery to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, especially for Charlotte. I don’t think she’ll be short of fancy dress costumes and party hats and whistles and the like. They’ll make sure of that."

We also know, since Louis' birthday was just a few weeks ago (do we think there's ever a temptation to have a joint bday party? Do we think the kids would tolerate that for one single second?) that Kate's a big baker, particularly when it comes to her kids and their special days. So cake/cupcakes/something delicious, presents, party stuff, a chat with the Queen, and (of course) siblings:

Sooo I'm thinking lots of outdoor shenanigans, with plenty of shouting. And, of course, my favorite part: A new photo of Charlotte, likely taken by Kate, that'll show Charlotte in her element. It's the perfect present to kick off the weekend.

