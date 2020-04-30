The Queen Is Reportedly Planning a Sweet Surprise for Princess Charlotte's Birthday

This weekend, on May 2, Princess Charlotte will celebrate her fifth birthday.

Usually, Queen Elizabeth II would want to spend time with her great-grandchildren on her birthday, but she's not able to this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Sun, royal experts say the Queen will spend time with Charlotte via video chat on her birthday to mark the occasion.

This weekend, Princess Charlotte will be the next royal kid to celebrate a birthday in quarantine.

According to a report from The Sun, however, the Queen already has plans to make Charlotte's day extra special, via the wonders of video chat. The Cambridge kids have reportedly been having a great time sending the Queen "chatty videos"—which is officially the only thing I'm going to call video chats from now on.

Royal experts predict that Charlotte is going to have a truly top-notch birthday bash.

"Obviously, they won’t be able to have friends over," royal expert Angela Mollard explained during an interview on the ROYALS podcast discussing Charlotte and her younger brother Prince Louis, who also recently celebrated a birthday during isolation. "Knowing Kate, she would have a whole schedule of party type things to do—remember her parents run a party planning company."

That company is Party Pieces, which is the brainchild of Kate's mom, party planning expert Carole Middleton.

"I imagine Carole Middleton, because she can’t see the children, has got all these things sorted," Mollard added. "Of course, they still have plenty of staff to make birthday cakes and help construct party poppers. I don’t think the poor Cambridge children will be doing without."

What we wouldn't do for a Zoom broadcast of this party.

