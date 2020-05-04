Demi Lovato posted a series of makeup free selfies on Instagram over the weekend.

Celebrity friends including Kesha, Ashley Graham, and JoJo praised the gorgeous photos.

Lovato's boyfriend, Max Ehrich, was wowed by the snaps.

Demi Lovato's a well-established fan of the makeup-free selfie, and added two more gorgeous snaps to her portfolio over the weekend, posing in a swimming pool in an extremely covetable red swimsuit. (A caveat to the 'makeup-free descriptor': There's a chance Lovato's wearing brow product in the snaps, if her brows haven't been tinted/microbladed, and if so I'd like to know her secrets because my brows have never not dribbled down my face at the slightest hint of moisture.)

Celebrities lined up to compliment Lovato: Kesha commented, "Ummmm gorg and those freckles," Ashley Graham wrote, "my girl is straight fire," celebrity trainer Massy Arias left a heart eyes emoji, and JoJo called her "a beauty." Another fan of the photoshoot? Lovato's boyfriend, Max Ehrich, who left a heart eyes emoji of his own.





E! confirmed Lovato and Ehrich's relationship back in March, reporting that the couple were in quarantine together at Lovato's house after dating for a few weeks (which means they've now been going strong for a few months). "It's going really well," an inside source said.

"Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party," the source explained. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via FaceTime since being quarantined."

"It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads," the insider continued. "They have spent a lot of time together but I wouldn't say it's an exclusive relationship yet."

