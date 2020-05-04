Jennifer Lopez posted a series of gorgeous photos Sunday, in which she quite literally jumps for joy.

Either Jennifer Lopez took her latest Instagram photos on a trampoline, or gravity has simply given up on J.Lo after observing her absolute disregard for the laws of physics in her Hustlers pole performance. Lopez shared a series of gorgeous, joyful photos on Sunday, captioning the post with a message of gratitude.

"In this time, when it’s so easy to get down and think of all the things going wrong and what we don’t have and don’t know the answers to... I make it a habit to say three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I’m lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day," Lopez wrote.

"Could be anything... and I try to change them so they are not the same everyday. Stay positive and stay safe," she continued. "Love you and miss you all... together we will soon be."

Speaking to Elle in March, Lopez shared how she and her family are spending quarantine. "This is such a difficult time for everybody. There are so many people who are sick. We just want to contain it and work from home," she said. "Even my kids are working from home and they're 12! They’ve got virtual school now, and we’re all home together, which I'm really happy about. To me, there's no greater luxury than getting to spend real time with my kids."

"This situation, if we’re lucky enough to be healthy—and if you are, be grateful—but if you’re healthy and home, it’s a real reset button for so many of us," she continued. "To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare. At some point, hopefully soon, we’re going to bounce back. We always bounce back."

