While Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor is probably being flooded with first-birthday gifts, we've received the best one of them all: a birthday video! The clip, released to support Save the Children UK's coronavirus appeal, features Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to a giggling baby Archie—who's already turning the pages on his own! The expression "cuteness overload" was made for this kid.

A spokesperson for the couple previously confirmed that Meghan and Harry planned to share a photo in honor of his big day, according to The Sunday Times. But a video's even cuter—and it's helping to support vulnerable families during the coronavirus pandemic (you can donate to Save the Children's appeal here).

Naturally, with a clip as adorable as this, a lot of people had things to say. The reactions were almost as cute as the video.

ARCHIE!!! HE IS SO BIG 😭

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOY🎈 pic.twitter.com/hJpEmOtSfV — Julieth 🌻 (@troubleshade) May 6, 2020

When Archie drops the book again 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SWUhsdsoFu — Sussexes ❤️👑🐼🌸 (@Sussex98) May 6, 2020

Meghan and Harry chose to bring attention to a worthy cause on their baby's first birthday. Am just so proud of them. Happiest birthday baby Archie. You are a very special child destined for great things 😍😍😍 — Aly Brendan (@AlyBrendan) May 6, 2020

Dada 🥺🥺 Oh Harry ❤️😍 #HappyBirthdayArchie — Lady Kagiso.. SussexGlobal (@SussexInspired) May 6, 2020

Archie is one of the best comedian ever lmao 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MYllzEAo3T — Bored Juliette (@SussexDetective) May 6, 2020

oh my god, Archie is so cute pic.twitter.com/iEuXMBLXh3 — happy bday archie 🎈 (@duchessmeghn) May 6, 2020

Quick q: can we make storytime a regular thing? Twitter's already on board:

Imagine if we had a “story time with Archie & Meghan” video segment every other week 😭😭 — A R I A (@DuchyofSuccess) May 6, 2020

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Archie was supposed to spend his first birthday in the U.K. at Queen Elizabeth II's Scottish estate, Balmoral, with Harry's side of the family. There were also plans for a second birthday celebration in North America. Whatever they end up doing, I just hope Archie is able to eat lots and lots of cake.

Happy birthday, Archie!

