While Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor is probably being flooded with first-birthday gifts, we've received the best one of them all: a birthday video! The clip, released to support Save the Children UK's coronavirus appeal, features Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to a giggling baby Archie—who's already turning the pages on his own! The expression "cuteness overload" was made for this kid.
A spokesperson for the couple previously confirmed that Meghan and Harry planned to share a photo in honor of his big day, according to The Sunday Times. But a video's even cuter—and it's helping to support vulnerable families during the coronavirus pandemic (you can donate to Save the Children's appeal here).
Naturally, with a clip as adorable as this, a lot of people had things to say. The reactions were almost as cute as the video.
Quick q: can we make storytime a regular thing? Twitter's already on board:
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Archie was supposed to spend his first birthday in the U.K. at Queen Elizabeth II's Scottish estate, Balmoral, with Harry's side of the family. There were also plans for a second birthday celebration in North America. Whatever they end up doing, I just hope Archie is able to eat lots and lots of cake.
Happy birthday, Archie!
