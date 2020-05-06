Today's Top Stories
The Best Reactions to Archie Harrison's First Birthday Video

My heart can't take it, okay?!

By Bianca Rodriguez

While Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor is probably being flooded with first-birthday gifts, we've received the best one of them all: a birthday video! The clip, released to support Save the Children UK's coronavirus appeal, features Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to a giggling baby Archie—who's already turning the pages on his own! The expression "cuteness overload" was made for this kid.

View this post on Instagram

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

A spokesperson for the couple previously confirmed that Meghan and Harry planned to share a photo in honor of his big day, according to The Sunday Times. But a video's even cuter—and it's helping to support vulnerable families during the coronavirus pandemic (you can donate to Save the Children's appeal here).

Naturally, with a clip as adorable as this, a lot of people had things to say. The reactions were almost as cute as the video.

Quick q: can we make storytime a regular thing? Twitter's already on board:

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Archie was supposed to spend his first birthday in the U.K. at Queen Elizabeth II's Scottish estate, Balmoral, with Harry's side of the family. There were also plans for a second birthday celebration in North America. Whatever they end up doing, I just hope Archie is able to eat lots and lots of cake.

Happy birthday, Archie!

