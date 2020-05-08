Today's Top Stories
Taylor Swift Gave a Subtle Nod to Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry on Instagram

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca august 30 taylor swift and kim kardashian west attend the 2015 mtv video music awards at microsoft theater on august 30, 2015 in los angeles, california photo by kevin mazurmtv1415wireimage
Kevin Mazur/MTV1415Getty Images

    Here's the deal: Taylor Swift does not simply post on Instagram. She posts on Instagram, with each image, caption, and timestamp containing clues to be carefully dissected by a legion of Swifties. And her latest update, a photo of herself drinking a glass of wine with the caption "biiig isolation," is no exception!

    View this post on Instagram

    🍷 🐍 biiig isolation 🐍 🍷

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    "biiig isolation," of course, is a reference to the lyric "big reputation" from "End Game," a track on her 2017 album Reputation. You'll also note the snake emojis, a symbol Swift embraced after Kim Kardashian, and a subsequent legion of social media users, branded her a snake during the feud over Kanye West's "Famous" lyrics.

    But this is not just a Kim Kardashian reference, Swifties have deduced! As ET Online reports, fans noticed her daisy print sweater (an old, and sadly sold out, Free People design, according to @taylorswiftstyled) and quickly connected it to Katy Perry's tweet on the same day. Perry announced the name of her new single, to be released next week: "Daisies." And, you'll note, the S's in the cover art are elongated, looking ever so slightly like...snakes.

    Does this mean "Daisies" is a Perry-Swift collaboration, the ultimate act of reconciliation? Is Swift just backing her friend turned enemy turned friend again? Did she just put a nice sweater on and post it on Instagram and accidentally unleash a whole conspiracy theory? Guess we'll find out next week!

    By the way, if you're uninterested in any and all Swift theories and just clicked because of her cute outfit, I've got you covered. While the sweater is sold out, the extremely comfy-looking pants are not. Shop below:

    Slouch Jogger [REGULAR]
    Intimately freepeople.com
    $78.00
    SHOP NOW

