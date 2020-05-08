Taylor Swift posted an Instagram photo from quarantine Thursday—and fans think there's a reference to both Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry in there.

In the caption, Swift reworked her "big reputation" lyrics from "End Game," writing, "biiig isolation."

Kim Kardashian famously branded Swift a snake during their feud over Kanye West's "Famous"—and Swift included snake emojis in her latest caption.

But fans also think Swift's post could be a hint that she'll feature on Katy Perry's upcoming single, "Daisies."

Here's the deal: Taylor Swift does not simply post on Instagram. She posts on Instagram, with each image, caption, and timestamp containing clues to be carefully dissected by a legion of Swifties. And her latest update, a photo of herself drinking a glass of wine with the caption "biiig isolation," is no exception!

"biiig isolation," of course, is a reference to the lyric "big reputation" from "End Game," a track on her 2017 album Reputation. You'll also note the snake emojis, a symbol Swift embraced after Kim Kardashian, and a subsequent legion of social media users, branded her a snake during the feud over Kanye West's "Famous" lyrics.

But this is not just a Kim Kardashian reference, Swifties have deduced! As ET Online reports, fans noticed her daisy print sweater (an old, and sadly sold out, Free People design, according to @taylorswiftstyled) and quickly connected it to Katy Perry's tweet on the same day. Perry announced the name of her new single, to be released next week: "Daisies." And, you'll note, the S's in the cover art are elongated, looking ever so slightly like...snakes.

🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼



THE MUSIC MUST GO ONhttps://t.co/lI71mjIm0J pic.twitter.com/cqwZnysWPu — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2020

Does this mean "Daisies" is a Perry-Swift collaboration, the ultimate act of reconciliation? Is Swift just backing her friend turned enemy turned friend again? Did she just put a nice sweater on and post it on Instagram and accidentally unleash a whole conspiracy theory? Guess we'll find out next week!

By the way, if you're uninterested in any and all Swift theories and just clicked because of her cute outfit, I've got you covered. While the sweater is sold out, the extremely comfy-looking pants are not. Shop below:

