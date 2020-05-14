Chrissy Teigen got son Miles a birthday present to remember: A very small, very cute bearded dragon.

The dragon is currently nameless: Miles will name him on his birthday on Saturday (May 16), Teigen said.

"I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles," she wrote on Twitter.

Here is a very nice, very gentle saga to soothe you this Thursday morning: the story of how Chrissy Teigen (and, ultimately, her son Miles Stephens) obtained a tiny bearded dragon. Make a warm drink! Let me tell you a tale. Everything will be all right.

Firstly, Teigen asked her Twitter followers to share their own stories of raising bearded dragons. "Tell me your experience please, I heard they are so kind," she tweeted.

Has anyone had a bearded dragon before? Tell me your experience please, I heard they are so kind. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2020

The replies might convince you that you need a judgmental bearded dragon of your own. A selection, for your viewing pleasure:

This is Mushu. He was very tiny when I got him but is now a large boi. He likes to eat worms and collard greens but only when I hand feed him. He’s got an attitude problem but likes scratches on his chin. I love him. pic.twitter.com/xBbdfhfL9o — MoneyMike (@MoneyMikeSavage) May 13, 2020

they’re cute little fellas...only difficult part is having to buy live bugs pic.twitter.com/b4Z3udCmro — Kelly (@kelly_amore13) May 13, 2020

Next, Teigen reached out to a celebrity bearded dragon owner: Nicole Richie, who recently showed off her pet, Speedy, on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "DM'ing @nicolerichie for bearded dragon advice is not something I ever thought I would be doing!!" Teigen tweeted.

And then, the dragon arrived! "yes I am now a proud bearded dragon owner! he is very little right now—I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)," Teigen shared. As of yet, he remains nameless. "gonna let miles name him when he officially gets him on his bday!" Teigen explained. "so I'm guessing his name will be 'cars'"

no name yet! gonna let miles name him when he officially gets him on his bday! so I'm guessing his name will be "cars" https://t.co/KPNNYHaJfP — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 13, 2020

The bearded dragon, it turns out, is exceptionally cute. Below, the dragon bonding with Luna, who's wearing an appropriately reptile-themed shirt:

welcome to the family, bearded dragon without a name! we are gonna take good good care of you with many cuddles and lots of love. pic.twitter.com/cZww5jTPxm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 14, 2020

And Miles, father of dragon, looks pretty delighted with his early birthday gift too:

