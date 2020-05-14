Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Got Son Miles a Baby Bearded Dragon for His Birthday

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california september 19 chrissy teigen and miles stephens attend the impossible foods grocery los angeles launch with pepper thai teigen at gelsons westfield century city on september 19, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by amanda edwardswireimage
Amanda EdwardsGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen got son Miles a birthday present to remember: A very small, very cute bearded dragon.
  • The dragon is currently nameless: Miles will name him on his birthday on Saturday (May 16), Teigen said.
  • "I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles," she wrote on Twitter.

    Here is a very nice, very gentle saga to soothe you this Thursday morning: the story of how Chrissy Teigen (and, ultimately, her son Miles Stephens) obtained a tiny bearded dragon. Make a warm drink! Let me tell you a tale. Everything will be all right.

    Firstly, Teigen asked her Twitter followers to share their own stories of raising bearded dragons. "Tell me your experience please, I heard they are so kind," she tweeted.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The replies might convince you that you need a judgmental bearded dragon of your own. A selection, for your viewing pleasure:

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Next, Teigen reached out to a celebrity bearded dragon owner: Nicole Richie, who recently showed off her pet, Speedy, on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "DM'ing @nicolerichie for bearded dragon advice is not something I ever thought I would be doing!!" Teigen tweeted.

    And then, the dragon arrived! "yes I am now a proud bearded dragon owner! he is very little right now—I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)," Teigen shared. As of yet, he remains nameless. "gonna let miles name him when he officially gets him on his bday!" Teigen explained. "so I'm guessing his name will be 'cars'"

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The bearded dragon, it turns out, is exceptionally cute. Below, the dragon bonding with Luna, who's wearing an appropriately reptile-themed shirt:

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    And Miles, father of dragon, looks pretty delighted with his early birthday gift too:

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

