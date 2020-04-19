According to a royal source, Meghan Markle is hinting that she's ready to have a second baby.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly "lit up" during the conversation, during which she joked that Archie needs a "pint-size little buddy."

The report, from the Daily Mail, comes just days after Prince Harry joked during a WellChild video call that raising one kid "is enough."

Meghan Markle is reportedly ready to make Archie Harrison a big brother.

According to an unnamed friend of Meghan's, the Duchess of Sussex thinks 11-month-old Archie needs a "pint-size little buddy."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the source said that Meghan "lit up" during a recent chat about Archie, during which she hinted that it might be time for him to become a big brother.

"She joked that he needs a pint-size little buddy other than the dogs," the royal's friend explained. "Meghan lit up when she spoke about Archie. She said he's a bundle of energy and prefers playing over sleeping."

Unfortunately, there could be a snag in the plan: During a recent video call with the charity WellChild, Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, joked that one kid "is enough."

It's hard to say if we should take Harry's comments seriously though—and, because it is the royals we're talking about, it's also possible that he was purposefully trying to throw fans off the second-baby scent to protect his family's privacy.

Regardless of whether or not the Sussexes decide to add a second bundle of joy to their family, there's no doubting how happy they are as parents to Archie.

According to Meghan's friend, Archie is a "happy baby" who is "fascinated with his mini-instruments and likes banging on whatever he can. He also likes it when daddy teases him and plays the harmonica. He thinks it's funny."

Simply adorable.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here