Sophie Turner shared an exceptional teenage throwback photo on her Instagram story Sunday, in order to celebrate her childhood friend's birthday.

In the photo, Turner and friend Maddie Spalding pose in matching velour tracksuits.

"U r so juicy bby," Turner captioned the throwback snap.

It looks like Sophie Turner's been spending time in quarantine scrolling way back through her Camera Roll, unearthing some excellent images from her teenage years. To celebrate her friend Maddie Spalding's birthday, Turner posted a truly exceptional snap of the pair, in quintessentially '00s teen poses, wearing head-to-toe Juicy Couture velour (or convincing knockoffs) in a store fitting room. Shout out to those security tags!





@sophiet Instagram

Turner's got extremely long, very blonde hair in the photo, which suggests it might have been taken right before she started playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones at age 13. Turner famously dyed her hair red to play the future Queen in the North, telling Refinery29, "I was changing my color with semi-permanent dye for Game of Thrones, so I would have to dye it quite a lot—twice a week maybe."

While the snap might have been taken amidst Turner's Sansa years, during a fleeting return to her natural blonde shade, it seems unlikely—Turner suffered extreme hair damage after going back to blonde before the final season of Game of Thrones. As a result, she opted to wear a wig rather than dye her hair red once again. "When I got back from the salon, I was brushing my hair, and it was coming right out. It was awful. When I went back to Game of Thrones, the [stylists] said, 'I don't know if we can dye it, it might ruin your hair. It's in such bad condition.' So, I wore a wig," she told Refinery29. Anyway, age sleuthing aside—let's just applaud that truly excellent teenage mirror selfie.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

