Today's Top Stories
1
How Not to Be a Reality Star, With Nicole Richie
2
At-Home Teeth Whiteners That Work Wonders
3
Navajo Women Are Leading the Battle Against COVID
4
Please, Leave the 'Twilight' Franchise in 2005
5
Lisa Kudrow on Phoebe's Quarantine Plan

Sophie Turner Shared an Incredible Teenage Throwback Photo on Instagram

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca september 22 sophie turner attends the 71st emmy awards at microsoft theater on september 22, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by dan macmedanwireimage
Dan MacMedanGetty Images

    It looks like Sophie Turner's been spending time in quarantine scrolling way back through her Camera Roll, unearthing some excellent images from her teenage years. To celebrate her friend Maddie Spalding's birthday, Turner posted a truly exceptional snap of the pair, in quintessentially '00s teen poses, wearing head-to-toe Juicy Couture velour (or convincing knockoffs) in a store fitting room. Shout out to those security tags!

    sophie turner teenage throwback instagram sophiet
    @sophietInstagram

    Turner's got extremely long, very blonde hair in the photo, which suggests it might have been taken right before she started playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones at age 13. Turner famously dyed her hair red to play the future Queen in the North, telling Refinery29, "I was changing my color with semi-permanent dye for Game of Thrones, so I would have to dye it quite a lot—twice a week maybe."

    While the snap might have been taken amidst Turner's Sansa years, during a fleeting return to her natural blonde shade, it seems unlikely—Turner suffered extreme hair damage after going back to blonde before the final season of Game of Thrones. As a result, she opted to wear a wig rather than dye her hair red once again. "When I got back from the salon, I was brushing my hair, and it was coming right out. It was awful. When I went back to Game of Thrones, the [stylists] said, 'I don't know if we can dye it, it might ruin your hair. It's in such bad condition.' So, I wore a wig," she told Refinery29. Anyway, age sleuthing aside—let's just applaud that truly excellent teenage mirror selfie.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Sophie Turner Glows on a Quarantine Walk With Joe
    Sophie and Joe Sent 100 Meals to an L.A. Hospital
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Meghan Markle's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
    Michael Jordan's Kid Had to Google Him
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Laura Harrier Gives Us a Tour of Her Bookshelf
    J.Lo and A-Rod Snuggle Up in a Sweet New Photo
    Where to Buy Kate's Exact Floral Shirt Dress
    The Sussexes Will Pay $22,000 a Month for Frogmore
    People Are Worried About Michael Jordan's Eyes
    Meghan Wants to Set the Record Straight
    Will's Thank You Note to Diana's Favorite Charity
    Meghan and Harry Are “At a Point of No Return”