The documentary series The Last Dance may focus on Michael Jordan's time in Chicago, but today, he calls home Jupiter, Florida. (Hi, Tyler Cameron!) Jordan is currently living in a sunshine-filled home with his wife since 2013, Yvette Prieto, and their young twin girls, Victoria and Ysabel Jordan.

Jordan's house sits on three acres of land in the exclusive community of The Bear's Club, designed by the famed golfer Jack Nicklaus. According to Echo Fine Properties, Jordan reportedly paid $4.8 million for the land and $7.6 million for construction, so it's probably all customized (like his former digs in Chicago). The 28,000 square-foot house includes 11 bedrooms, a two-story guardhouse, a full-size basketball court, and a cigar-friendly media room, because, duh.

While his home in Florida is next-level, Jordan also owns two other properties in the country, one in North Carolina and one in Chicago. As the owner of the Charlotte Hornets basketball team, he has, naturally, a $2.8 million lakefront mansion in Cornelius, North Carolina. Located just outside of Charlotte, the 12,310-square-foot home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, according to Fox Sports.

When he bought the home in 2013, Jordan's Chicago mansion had been on the market for around a year—and remains on the market today. The 56,000-square-foot home is located in a suburb outside of Chicago called Highland Park. According to Distractify, the house has nine bedrooms, five full bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, and the classic staple: a basketball court. Have I mentioned the gate to get into the mansion has a huge "23" on it?

And it can all be yours for a cool $14.8 million! So uh, pocket change, I guess?

