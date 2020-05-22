Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gave Each Other Super Creative Second Anniversary Gifts

By Emily Dixon
johannesburg, south africa october 02 meghan, duchess of sussex and prince harry, duke of sussex attend a reception to celebrate the uk and south africa’s important business and investment relationship at the high commissioner’s residence during their royal tour of south africa on october 02, 2019 in johannesburg, south africa photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday (May 19).
  • Meghan reportedly designed Harry's card herself, according to Us Weekly, writing a "beautiful, sentimental" message inside, while Harry surprised Meghan with roses and a ring.
  • But the couple also swapped creative wedding gifts, People reports, based on an old tradition.

    It's been two whole years (and three whole days) since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot, and the couple marked the occasion with a low-key celebration in quarantine. They swapped romantic wedding gifts, according to Us Weekly: Meghan put her famous calligraphy skills to good use, designing her own card for Harry and writing a "beautiful, sentimental" message inside, while Harry gave Meghan roses and a ring. But the Sussexes also took part in an old tradition, People reports, getting creative with themed gifts for each other.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    Tradition—medieval tradition, according to The Knot—dictates that specific materials be given as gifts for each year of marriage. Paper's a traditional gift for first anniversaries, for instance, while year five is wood, year 10 is tin, and year 15 is crystal. Meghan and Harry are fans of the practice, an insider told People, commenting, "They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts." Last year, Meghan nailed the paper requirement: She "wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him," the source said.

    Year two calls for cotton, and the Sussexes stuck to the theme, the insider said. The source didn't specify the exact gifts the couple exchanged, but commented, "Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another." Cute!

