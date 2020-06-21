This weekend is doing double duty for Prince William, who is celebrating Father's Day and his 38th birthday on Sunday.

To celebrate the special occasions, Kensington Palace shared several new photos of the father of three with all of his kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton personally took all three of the photos, the latest of which is a candid look at Will playing with his children.

Today is a big day for Prince William. Not only is it Father's Day (which is, obviously, a big deal for the dad of three), but it's also the royal's 38th birthday. This weekend, the Cambridge family has been celebrating these dual special occasions in a very appropriate way—with new photos of Will and his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

On Saturday, the official Kensington Palace Instagram account shared a super cute new portrait of Will posing with all three Cambridge kids on an old-fashioned tree swing. Kate Middleton, who has always been passionate about photography and typically takes her children's official birthday portraits, took the picture.

"Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today! 🎂 🎈," Kensington Palace captioned a new post with two photos of Will and his three children. The second photo in the set was revealed to royal fans on Saturday, thanks to Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English, who shared the picture on Twitter. The first, however, was brand new and might actually be the cutest of all of the new pictures.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The adorable photo which, like the other two, was snapped by, Kate, shows Will being literally tackled with love by all three of his kids at once. The playful picture is also one of the most candid photos of royal parenting the world has ever had the chance to see.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.