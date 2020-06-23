Jennifer Lopez shared a stunning photo on Instagram, in which she poses in a backless white Guess swimsuit.

"First weekend of summer #VibeCheck," Lopez captioned the post.

Jennifer Lopez, you'll already be aware, is queen of the swimsuit photoshoot (allow me to draw your attention to February's white string bikini look, which is currently sitting at over eight million likes on Instagram). And she continued her reign Monday: J. Lo posted on a balcony overlooking the sea in a white backless swimsuit by Guess, wearing her hair wavy and sideswept and finishing the look with silver hoop earrings. "First weekend of summer #VibeCheck," she captioned the post, which has already racked up over a million likes. Behold:

If you're looking to replicate J. Lo's flawless summer look (even if you'll be posing alone in front of your bedroom mirror this year), you're in luck: Lopez's exact swimsuit is still available to buy below:

In other Lopez news, J. Lo and A-Rod recently welcomed a new addition to their family, in the form of an exceptionally adorable goldendoodle puppy named Tyson. The pup was a gift for Lopez' son, Max Muñiz—and the pair bonded immediately:

Tyson now has his very own Instagram, @tysonpupofficial, and the puppy content really is excellent. Observe: Tyson's first family photo with Lopez, Rodriguez, Muñiz, and his twin sister Emme Muñiz:

"Best of buddies" Max and Tyson hanging out:

A sleepy Tyson with his "Auntie" Emme:

And Tyson, in an extremely relatable move, snoozing while awaiting the weekend:

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

