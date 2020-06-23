Today's Top Stories
1
Judith Harrison Is the Real Olivia Benson
2
Emotional and Inspiring Celeb Coming Out Stories
3
What We Know About the Potential ‘Mamma Mia!' 3
4
Will's Kids Tackle Him in New Birthday Picture
5
Found: Hair Masks That Heal

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Jennifer Lopez Stunned in a White Backless Swimsuit on Instagram

By Emily Dixon
santa monica, california february 08 jennifer lopez attends the 2020 film independent spirit awards on february 08, 2020 in santa monica, california photo by toni anne barsonwireimage
TONI ANNE BARSONGetty Images

    Jennifer Lopez, you'll already be aware, is queen of the swimsuit photoshoot (allow me to draw your attention to February's white string bikini look, which is currently sitting at over eight million likes on Instagram). And she continued her reign Monday: J. Lo posted on a balcony overlooking the sea in a white backless swimsuit by Guess, wearing her hair wavy and sideswept and finishing the look with silver hoop earrings. "First weekend of summer #VibeCheck," she captioned the post, which has already racked up over a million likes. Behold:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    If you're looking to replicate J. Lo's flawless summer look (even if you'll be posing alone in front of your bedroom mirror this year), you're in luck: Lopez's exact swimsuit is still available to buy below:

    One-Piece Logo Swimsuit
    Guess
    $69.00
    SHOP NOW

    In other Lopez news, J. Lo and A-Rod recently welcomed a new addition to their family, in the form of an exceptionally adorable goldendoodle puppy named Tyson. The pup was a gift for Lopez' son, Max Muñiz—and the pair bonded immediately:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Tyson now has his very own Instagram, @tysonpupofficial, and the puppy content really is excellent. Observe: Tyson's first family photo with Lopez, Rodriguez, Muñiz, and his twin sister Emme Muñiz:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    My first family photo! 🐶

    A post shared by Tyson 🐶 (@tysonpupofficial) on

    "Best of buddies" Max and Tyson hanging out:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Me and my dad Max. We’re already the best of buddies! 🐶

    A post shared by Tyson 🐶 (@tysonpupofficial) on

    A sleepy Tyson with his "Auntie" Emme:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    And Tyson, in an extremely relatable move, snoozing while awaiting the weekend:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Is it the weekend yet?! 💤 🐶

    A post shared by Tyson 🐶 (@tysonpupofficial) on

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    J.Lo & A-Rod Surprise J.Lo's Son with a Puppy
    The Details of J. Lo and A. Rod's Upcoming Wedding
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Jessica Mulroney's Husband Steps Down from Etalk
    Celebrity Couples With a Major Height Difference
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Lady Gaga Forgoes Pants for a Coffee Date
    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out for Ice Cream
    Meghan's Friends Had Concerns About Jess Mulroney
    Drake Shared the Cutest Photo of His Son Adonis
    Emotional and Inspiring Celeb Coming Out Stories
    Leo Celebrated GF Camila's 23rd Birthday
    Megan Thee Stallion's Sweet Childhood Throwback
    Kate Middleton Looks So Different as a Blonde