Kim Kardashian Dyed Her Hair Bright Red and Looks Completely Different

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 kim kardashian attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by karwai tanggetty images
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • Kim Kardashian dyed her hair a bright cherry red for the summer, leaving her roots dark.
  • Her hair stylist Chris Appleton confirmed the color was permanent, writing on Instagram, "it’s NOT a wig before you start with that shit."
  • Kardashian seemingly made the change after celebrating daughter North's 7th birthday in Wyoming.

    Kim Kardashian just dramatically switched up her hair, dying her dark brown lengths a bright cherry red for the summer (but leaving a hint of her previous hair color at the roots). Kardashian debuted the new shade on her Instagram story, contrasting her new red shade with a neon orange crop top. "You guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?" she said in the clip, zooming in on her transformed hair.

    Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton shared the videos on Instagram, suggesting he was responsible for Kardashian's new look—and he confirmed the color was permanent, writing, "it’s NOT a wig before you start with that shit."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kardashian's been a redhead before: as Allure reports, she was photographed leaving a Hollywood photoshoot with bright red waves in February 2019, and posted a video of the new color on her Instagram story around the same time. It's likely, however, that the vibrant shade was a wig for the photoshoot alone, since she wasn't spotted with her red hair again.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    red ❤️

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian Updates (@kimkardashiansnap) on

    As for when the transformation took place? Well, Kardashian recently shared a series of photos on Instagram and Twitter of daughter North's 7th birthday celebrations on the family ranch in Wyoming; the Kardashian-Wests rode horses, wore a lot of leather, and drove go-karts to mark the occasion. You'll note that Kardashian's hair is dark brown in the photos below—suggesting her red hair is a very recent change.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style 🤠

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

