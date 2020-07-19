Troian Bellisario, who is married to Suits star Patrick J. Adams, was one of the lucky few to nab an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018.

The actress admitted during a new interview with the Daily Telegraph's Stellar that she experienced extreme anxiety while attending the royal wedding.

Bellisario was trying to conceal the fact that she was five months pregnant at the time of the wedding and says that wearing a fascinator for the event added even more stress to the day.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018, people around the world watched on TV and live streams. Hundreds of royal fans crowded the streets in Windsor for a glimpse of the royal couple. But only a few people received coveted invites to the actual ceremony. Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario, who is married to Meghan's former Suits costar Patrick J. Adams, nabbed one of those rare and precious invitations.

So, how did she feel to be there, attending the royal wedding of the century? Elated? Honored? In awe? I mean, probably yes, yes, and yes, but the emotion she admits feeling dominated by on the big day was pure, unbridled anxiety.

"Of course I did, and I had it two-fold," Bellisario told Stellar when asked if she was anxious at the royal wedding. "One, because I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed. But I also had extreme anxiety about... what are they called? Those hat things? That's it, fascinators."

Fascinators are, of course, a royal fashion staple and basically a requirement at royal weddings, but Bellisario isn't a huge fan.

"They look ridiculous unless you're in the 1930s," she said. "You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that's very small, are you not going for tradition...Here I was trying to walk this tightrope of 'don't go too big, don't go too small.' It was a nightmare."

Moments before leaving for the wedding, Bellisario had a freak out, worrying that her fascinator fell on the "too small" side of that tightrope. Luckily, the actress' stylist was able step in to calm her nerves.

"My stylist, Annabelle Harron, is actually an Aussie, and I called her right before I was about to walk out the door and I was like, 'Annabelle, this is not a full hat.' And she said, 'It's fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering,'" she explained. "And I was like, 'If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.' And she said, 'Trust me, I'm an Aussie. I've got you!'"

