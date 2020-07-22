Today's Top Stories
1
Prince George's 7th Birthday Photos Are Here
2
The Best Finds From 11 Honoré's Semi-Annual Sale
3
Black Candidates Running in 2020 to Know
4
Young People Need These Anti-Aging Tips, Too
5
The Films That'll Actually Make You Laugh In 2020

Lizzo Is a Green-Haired Vision in a Starry New Photoshoot

By Emily Dixon
pasadena, california february 22 lizzo attends the 51st naacp image awards at the pasadena civic auditorium on february 22, 2020 in pasadena, california photo by aaron j thorntonfilmmagic
Aaron J. ThorntonGetty Images
  • Lizzo shared a gorgeous new photoshoot on Instagram in which she poses nude, covered in glittering stars.
  • In the photos, she sports bright green hair, styled in an elegant updo with one curl framing her face.
  • "When they say ‘ima star’ this is what they mean," Lizzo captioned the photos.

    Need a dose of radiant beauty to motivate you through the mid-week slump? Look no further than Lizzo's Instagram! The artist just shared a photoshoot in which she poses nude in bright sunlight, covered in glittering stars—and debuts bright green hair, which might just inspire your next hair look. The caption is extremely accurate: "When they say ‘ima star’ this is what they mean," Lizzo wrote.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Let's break down the look, since every detail has been meticulously considered—most likely the work of Lizzo and her creative director Quinn Wilson, who's tagged in the Instagram post. Again, I am truly obsessed with the bright green hair; it's styled in an elegant updo, with one long curl framing her face.

    Said hair color ties in perfectly with her shimmery, sea green eye look, completed with a long eyeliner flick. That eye makeup also matches her nails, which are painted a similar sea green shade and finished with bright yellow stars. Oh, and to match the glittering diamanté stars applied all over Lizzo's face and body, she wears metallic gold star earrings. A vision!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    🧚🏾sound on🧚🏾

    A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

    Lizzo also shared a video from the shoot, soundtracked by TikTok user TheRealLifeMannequin's "Black and Fine Challenge." Watch, bask in her beauty, and consider trying out green hair yourself, why don't you?

    Related Stories
    Lizzo Shares Workout Video & Calls Out Fat Shamers
    Lizzo Sent Lunch to Frontline Hospital Workers
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Behold: Celeb Style Transformations From the '90s
    Priyanka Is Supporting Sophie During Her Pregnancy
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Royals React to Prince George Turning 7
    Sarah Ferguson Talked Princess Beatrice's Wedding
    Jamie Lynn Spears Shut Down a Britney Troll
    Prince George's 7th Birthday Photos Are Here
    Why Princess Beatrice Carried Myrtle
    Kim Kardashian Is "Completely Devastated"
    Michael Jordan's Kid Had to Google Him
    Scottie Pippen Has a Huge Team Off the Court