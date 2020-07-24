Taylor Swift dropped a surprise eighth album, folklore, at midnight last night.

On one track, "invisible string," she sings about "boys who broke [her] heart," adding, "Now I send their babies presents."

Swift's ex, Joe Jonas, is expecting his first child with Sophie Turner.

It's only been a few hours since Taylor Swift dropped her surprise eighth album, folklore, but to assume that her fans haven't already dissected and theorized about every single lyric would be to seriously underestimate the power of the Swifties. And Swift's very much in on the game as ever: In a YouTube comment, as Entertainment Tonight reports, she explained, "One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos. I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who."

One lyric in particular is attracting an awful lot of fan attention—and fervent speculation. On track 11, "invisible string," Swift sings, "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents." One of her most famous exes, as you're no doubt aware, is Joe Jonas, who notoriously ended their teenage relationship with a phone call—and Jonas is currently expecting his first child with his wife, Sophie Turner. See where I'm going with this? Fan Twitter's conclusion: Taylor Swift sent Jonas and Turner a present for their baby. Which would be adorable!

The arrival of baby Turner-Jonas, by the way, is reportedly right around the corner. An inside source told HollywoodLife, "Sophie is very close to the finish line and the baby could be born at any moment." Baby Turner-Jonas! When you get here, if you have a spare moment, could you let us know what Taylor sent you?!

