Taylor Swift Hinted That She Sent a Gift for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Baby

By Emily Dixon
park city, utah january 23 enter caption here attends the 2020 sundance film festival "taylor swift miss americana" premiere at eccles center theatre on january 23, 2020 in park city, utah photo by neilson barnardgetty images
Neilson BarnardGetty Images
  • Taylor Swift dropped a surprise eighth album, folklore, at midnight last night.
  • On one track, "invisible string," she sings about "boys who broke [her] heart," adding, "Now I send their babies presents."
  • Swift's ex, Joe Jonas, is expecting his first child with Sophie Turner.

    It's only been a few hours since Taylor Swift dropped her surprise eighth album, folklore, but to assume that her fans haven't already dissected and theorized about every single lyric would be to seriously underestimate the power of the Swifties. And Swift's very much in on the game as ever: In a YouTube comment, as Entertainment Tonight reports, she explained, "One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos. I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

    One lyric in particular is attracting an awful lot of fan attention—and fervent speculation. On track 11, "invisible string," Swift sings, "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents." One of her most famous exes, as you're no doubt aware, is Joe Jonas, who notoriously ended their teenage relationship with a phone call—and Jonas is currently expecting his first child with his wife, Sophie Turner. See where I'm going with this? Fan Twitter's conclusion: Taylor Swift sent Jonas and Turner a present for their baby. Which would be adorable!

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The arrival of baby Turner-Jonas, by the way, is reportedly right around the corner. An inside source told HollywoodLife, "Sophie is very close to the finish line and the baby could be born at any moment." Baby Turner-Jonas! When you get here, if you have a spare moment, could you let us know what Taylor sent you?!

