Sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are super close friends.

Chopra has been supporting Turner during her pregnancy "in any way she can," Hollywood Life reports.

Turner and Joe Jonas' first child together could reportedly arrive "at any moment."

J-Sisters Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner have long been super close friends, so it's little surprise Chopra's providing Turner with essential emotional support throughout her pregnancy. While they can't meet up in person—Chopra is in quarantine with husband Nick Jonas, who has type 1 diabetes—they've been keeping in contact via FaceTime, as HollywoodLife reports.

"Priyanka is so sweet and has been checking on Sophie in any way she can despite being quarantined with Nick," an insider told the site. "Of course she misses spending time with Sophie and wishes she could be there to be more hands on during her pregnancy. But Nick’s health has to come first and the whole family has been so supportive."

"Priyanka has been FaceTiming with Sophie to stay updated on how she’s feeling, and how she’s preparing for the baby," the source continued. "And once it’s safe and the time is right, she can’t wait to be reunite with them and see their baby once it’s born."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It won't be long until baby Turner-Jonas arrives, another source told HollywoodLife. "Sophie is very close to the finish line and the baby could be born at any moment," the insider revealed. "The whole Jonas family is rallying around to support her and Joe. Joe’s parents are in L.A. now so that they can be here when the baby’s born. It will only be Joe that gets to go with her to the hospital because those are the current [COVID-19] rules but they are in Los Angeles and will stay until after the baby is born."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

