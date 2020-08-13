Today's Top Stories
Prince Charles Framed a Photo of Himself Walking Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

By Emily Dixon
windsor, united kingdom may 19 prince harry looks at his bride, meghan markle, as she arrives accompanied by prince charles, prince of wales during their wedding in st georges chapel at windsor castle on may 19, 2018 in windsor, england photo by jonathan brady wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

    Well, this is extremely sweet: According to Finding Freedom, the new biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Prince Charles has a meaningful testament to his bond with Meghan displayed in his Clarence House residence. Royal wedding viewers will recall that Charles walked Meghan down the final stretch of the aisle at Prince George's Chapel, after she completed the first part of the walk by herself. As quoted by the Independent, Scobie and Durand report that Charles has a "framed black-and-white photo" of the moment framed in his home.

    A friend of Meghan told the royal biographers that the Duchess "found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better." Charles is just as fond of Meghan in return, a source told Scobie and Durand, explaining, "She’s bright and she’s self-aware, and I can see why they’ve struck up a very quick friendship." The heir to the throne reportedly "takes enormous delight and pleasure" in Meghan's relationship with his "beloved youngest son."

    Another huge fan of Meghan? The Queen herself, who reportedly liked the future Duchess of Sussex as soon as she met her. The monarch's corgis also took an immediate liking to Meghan, Scobie and Durand report, which was an instant icebreaker. "As the dogs lay at her feet and wagged their tails, Meghan was also put at ease by the Queen, as warm and loving as Harry had told her his grandmother would be," the royal correspondents write. "The conversation flowed naturally before Meghan had to leave."

