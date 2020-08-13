Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle halfway down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

According to new Sussex biography Finding Freedom, Charles has a framed photo of the moment displayed in his Clarence House home.

Meghan and Charles "struck up a very quick friendship," according to the book.

Well, this is extremely sweet: According to Finding Freedom, the new biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Prince Charles has a meaningful testament to his bond with Meghan displayed in his Clarence House residence. Royal wedding viewers will recall that Charles walked Meghan down the final stretch of the aisle at Prince George's Chapel, after she completed the first part of the walk by herself. As quoted by the Independent, Scobie and Durand report that Charles has a "framed black-and-white photo" of the moment framed in his home.

Amazon Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family amazon.com $27.99 $18.59 (34% off) SHOP NOW

A friend of Meghan told the royal biographers that the Duchess "found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better." Charles is just as fond of Meghan in return, a source told Scobie and Durand, explaining, "She’s bright and she’s self-aware, and I can see why they’ve struck up a very quick friendship." The heir to the throne reportedly "takes enormous delight and pleasure" in Meghan's relationship with his "beloved youngest son."



Another huge fan of Meghan? The Queen herself, who reportedly liked the future Duchess of Sussex as soon as she met her. The monarch's corgis also took an immediate liking to Meghan, Scobie and Durand report, which was an instant icebreaker. "As the dogs lay at her feet and wagged their tails, Meghan was also put at ease by the Queen, as warm and loving as Harry had told her his grandmother would be," the royal correspondents write. "The conversation flowed naturally before Meghan had to leave."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.