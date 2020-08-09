Today's Top Stories
1
Fall Sweaters to Snuggle Up In
2
Found: The Absolute Best Brow Gels
3
Cardi and Megan Release 'WAP' Music Video
4
Watch These New True-Crime Docs With the Lights On
5
The Blogger Couple Who Made $20K Mid-Pandemic

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Prince Harry Reportedly Cut Ties With a Childhood Friend Who Questioned His Relationship with Meghan Markle

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • Tom "Skippy" Inskip has been one of Harry's friends since childhood, but the royal reportedly froze his longtime friend out when he cautioned Harry to take things slow with Meghan.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle knew their love was eternal right away, but not everyone in their inner circles agreed. In the new book Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveal that one of Harry's best friends, Tom "Skippy" Inskip, told Harry to take things slower with Meghan—and that advice didnot go over well.

        Apparently, Tom told Harry that he and Meghan should live together for a while before "doing anything more serious." Even though the authors insist that Tom's advice "came from a good place," they add that Harry "didn’t totally see it that way."

        "It really hurt him that someone he was so close to would not trust his judgment," a source close to Harry explained for the book.

        Back when Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018, reports circulated that Tom and his wife, Lara Hughes-Young, weren't invited to the Sussexes' evening reception at Frogmore House. Apparently, the snub was a result of that unwanted advice. Last summer, however, the friends made amends. Unfortunately, it took a tragedy—Tom's mother-in-law's death—to bring them back together.

        "Skippy and Harry are back as tight friends. When Harry heard about Lara’s mother’s horrible passing, it really hit a nerve," a source told The Sun at the time.

        We're just glad they made up.

        Related Stories
        Harry and William's Feud Could End the Monarchy
        Meghan Markle and Adele Are Pilates Buddies in LA
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Harry and William's Feud Could End the Monarchy
        Meghan Markle and Adele Are Pilates Buddies in LA
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Eugenie Shares a Pre-Wedding Photo of Beatrice
        Princess Diana's Biographer Is Clearly Team Meghan
        Will and Kate Showed Some Rare PDA This Week
        Prince Harry Concerned About Archie in New Article
        Meghan Markle Broke Tradition With Wedding Speech
        Harry Didn't Hold Back for Meghan's Birthday
        Harry Didn't Want to Publicize Diana's Inquest
        Meghan and Harry's Dog's Name Is Revealed