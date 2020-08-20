Prince Charles Calls Rumors of a Breakdown in His Relationship with Prince Harry "Complete Nonsense"

According to some royal sources, Prince Charles takes issue with some of the claims made in the new bombshell biography about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new royal biography, , offers a lot of dish about what went down behind the scenes of the couple's controversial royal exit. The book has been incredible popular among readers and royal fans, but at least one member of the royal isn't happy with it, apparently.

Palace sources say that Harry's dad, Prince Charles, takes issues with some of the claims made in the book. Specifically, the Prince of Wales is reportedly not happy with a claim one source made about him in the book, saying, "Charles is extremely focused on his public image and there have been times Harry has felt that has taken precedence over everything else."

In a recent interview about the book, co-author Omid Scobie claimed that Charles' relationship with his sons, Harry and his older brother, Prince William, has played a role in their longstanding rumored feud.

Discussing the royal family photo that was taken in honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday, Scobie said that sources close to Charles called the photo op "a headache to arrange."

"Of course schedules do come into that but the other reason I was given was that the boys have in the past run hot and cold with their father," Scobie explained, according to The Sun. "He's not just their father, he's also the future king and their boss—he's the purse keeper. There are many political things here which can feed into a very up-and-down relationship, and it was felt by those at Clarence House that it was a headache to put together."

Sources close to Charles have called the claims in the book and by its authors "complete nonsense" and "wholly untrue," according to the Mirror.

"Not only is this book incredibly one sided for various gripes from Harry and Meghan, claims of breakdowns in the relationship with his father and him supporting their various legal cases are entirely false," one source elaborated.

According to The Sun, Scobie recently claimed that Charles offered private support for Harry and Meghan during their legal battle against the Mail on Sunday.

"I found time and time again, his sympathy for the couple was often there but he was almost too afraid to voice it or take it any further," he explained in an interview with True Royalty TV. "He quietly supported Harry and Meghan's decision to sue the Mail on Sunday over the letter—but did he publicly support them? No."

