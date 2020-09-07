Jennifer Lawrence wore an adorable tennis print dress while out in New York City over the weekend with husband Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence wore the Tennis Mini Nora Dress by HVN—which is extremely similar to a dress Kate Middleton wore earlier this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore HVN's Tennis Long Maria Dress while video-calling London schoolchildren in July.

Could Jennifer Lawrence be a secret admirer of Kate Middleton's style? The actor was photographed out and about in New York City with husband Cooke Maroney over the weekend, looking chic and summery in a green tennis print dress—an extremely similar style to one worn by the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this year.

Lawrence and Maroney have been spotted several times in New York City of late, as Vogue reports. They're gearing up to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, too: They got married in October last year at the Belcourt mansion in Rhode Island, with a host of celebrity guests including Emma Stone, Adele, and Kris Jenner.

Lawrence wore the Tennis Mini Nora Dress by HVN, pairing it with white Dior sneakers (naturally, since she's a face of the brand), a blush pink suede clutch bag, mirrored sunglasses, and a surgical mask. HVN's adorable tennis print is a favorite of Kate Middleton's, too: The Duchess wore the brand's Tennis Long Maria Dress during a video call with young tennis players at a London school in July.

Alas, Lawrence's exact dress is only available in a few sizes on the HVN site, retailing at $395. You can, however, buy the same style in an extremely cute synchronized swimmer print at Shopbop—or pick it up in blue gingham at the bargain price of $170 from Net-a-Porter. Shop all three below!

