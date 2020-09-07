Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal Might Include a New Documentary About Princess Diana

As part of their new deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might produce a documentary about Princess Diana.

The doc would "work as a tribute to Diana and build on all the incredible charity work she has done," a royal source told The Mirror.

Royal insiders worry that such a project would further strain Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest post-royal life move has been one of their buzziest by far. The couple recently announced that they've inked a massive deal with Netflix that's reportedly worth well over $100 million.

The Sussexes will reportedly be producing an array of content for the streaming giant, including documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan's slate of content for Netflix "could include a documentary on Princess Diana," but the paper adds that royal insiders have warned that such a doc could "fuel tensions between [Harry] and [Prince] William."

The theoretical documentary should not be confused with Netflix's upcoming, unrelated Princess Diana musical, which several royal insiders have denounced as inaccurate and potentially damaging (some have even gone so far as to call on Harry to get Netflix to drop the film from its slate). Instead, the Sussexes' Diana doc would focus on the most positive aspects of the late royal's life and legacy.

"It will work as a tribute to Diana and build on all the incredible charity work she has done," a source told The Mirror. "Netflix would also love to make a documentary about Diana and it is something they have been pushing for."

As positive as the documentary would be, royal sources still worry that producing it could add even more stress to Harry's relationship with his brother.

"These plans could further antagonize their fallout," the Mirror source said. "If it does happen William will be the first to know."

The real question is: Will Harry and Meghan ever produce anything as dramatic as the British tabloids make their real lives sound?

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

