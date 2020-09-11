Today's Top Stories
1
Inside Jane Fonda's First Fire Drill Friday Arrest
2
Marc Jacobs Releases a Polysexual Collection
3
The Women Making WFH Happen
4
The Colors Your Nails Need This Fall
5
Madewell's Fall Favorites Sale Is Here

Katie Holmes' New Boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, Was Engaged When They Got Together

By Emily Dixon
paris, france february 27 editorial use only katie holmes attends the chloe show as part of the paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 on february 27, 2020 in paris, france photo by pascal le segretaingetty images
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images
  • Katie Holmes' rumored new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, was reportedly engaged when they got together.
  • Vitolo allegedly broke up with his former fiancée, designer Rachel Emmons, over text when his PDA-filled photos with Holmes came out.
  • "Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on," a friend of Emmons said.

    So...turns out Katie Holmes' new relationship might be a little messier than we first thought. Holmes has been spotted on a series of PDA-filled dates with New York City chef Emilio Vitolo over the past few week—but according to Entertainment Tonight, one person in particular wasn't exactly thrilled with the news. Vitolo was reportedly engaged to 24-year-old designer Rachel Emmons, and broke up with her over text on the day the Daily Mail published photos of Holmes cuddling up to him at New York's Peasant restaurant.

    An unnamed friend told the Daily Mail, "Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on." They added, "He is a cheater, and this isn't a 'happy ending' story." What's more, Vitolo and Emmons reportedly lived together and became dog parents together last year. "They had concrete wedding plans in the works…now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home," the friend continued. Neither Vitolo nor Holmes' representatives responded to Entertainment Tonight's request for comment.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    🥰

    A post shared by Rachel Emmons (@rachel_emmons) on

    While there are no photos of Emmons on Vitolo's Instagram account, Emmons last shared a photo of the couple on July 27, in which Vitolo rests his arm around her shoulder. In February last year, she announced their engagement on Instagram. The most celebratory, generous, honest, genuine person I’ve ever met," Emmons wrote. "You always have my back and make every day a new adventure. You walk into a room and people gravitate to you. I couldn’t feel more lucky to spend the rest of my life with you."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Related Stories
    Katie Holmes Seen Kissing New BF Emilio Vitolo
    Katie Holmes Wore the Coolest Knitted Corset
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Katie Holmes' New Boyfriend Was Recently Engaged
    Naomi Osaka's Parents Are Her Biggest Fans
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Beyoncé Celebrates 39th Birthday in Croatia
    Zac Efron Is Super Serious About His New GF
    Lily Allen and David Harbour Got Married in Vegas
    Jessica Mulroney Talked Deleting That Meghan Photo
    Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Is on "Official" Bed Rest
    Netflix's CEO Has High Hopes for Meghan and Harry
    Read Lupita Nyong'o's Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
    The Sussexes' Public Speaking Rules Have Leaked