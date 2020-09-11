Katie Holmes' rumored new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, was reportedly engaged when they got together.

Vitolo allegedly broke up with his former fiancée, designer Rachel Emmons, over text when his PDA-filled photos with Holmes came out.

"Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on," a friend of Emmons said.

So...turns out Katie Holmes' new relationship might be a little messier than we first thought. Holmes has been spotted on a series of PDA-filled dates with New York City chef Emilio Vitolo over the past few week—but according to Entertainment Tonight, one person in particular wasn't exactly thrilled with the news. Vitolo was reportedly engaged to 24-year-old designer Rachel Emmons, and broke up with her over text on the day the Daily Mail published photos of Holmes cuddling up to him at New York's Peasant restaurant.

An unnamed friend told the Daily Mail, "Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on." They added, "He is a cheater, and this isn't a 'happy ending' story." What's more, Vitolo and Emmons reportedly lived together and became dog parents together last year. "They had concrete wedding plans in the works…now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home," the friend continued. Neither Vitolo nor Holmes' representatives responded to Entertainment Tonight's request for comment.

While there are no photos of Emmons on Vitolo's Instagram account, Emmons last shared a photo of the couple on July 27, in which Vitolo rests his arm around her shoulder. In February last year, she announced their engagement on Instagram. The most celebratory, generous, honest, genuine person I’ve ever met," Emmons wrote. "You always have my back and make every day a new adventure. You walk into a room and people gravitate to you. I couldn’t feel more lucky to spend the rest of my life with you."

