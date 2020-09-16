Prince William Is Reportedly "Livid" About Harry and Meghan's Netflix Deal

Trigger warning: Descriptions of bulimia. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newest move in their post-life move is reportedly ratcheting up the tension between the couple and the remaining members of the senior royal family. Earlier this month, the couple announced they have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, thought to be worth more than $100 million. They'll produce content from feature films, scripted shows, a possible documentary on Princess Diana, children's programming, and a bunch of other binge-worthy content.

Not everyone is exactly thrilled about this, unfortunately. According to The Sun, many senior royals are very much against this new deal and the fact Harry would partner with the same company that produces The Crown.

"William and other senior royals are incredibly uncomfortable about this drama and livid Harry is now in partnership with the company that's airing it," said an insider to the publication. Any good royal fan knows that the royal family isn't exactly keen on The Crown. Still, the latest season, out on November 15, is set to cover Princess Diana's battle with bulimia.

Diana opened up about her struggles with the eating disorder in a 1995 interview with BBC, saying, "It was a symptom of what was going on in my marriage. I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger: They decided that was the problem—Diana was unstable."

Princess Diana during the 1995 tell-all TV interview. Mathieu Polak Getty Images

The production company Left Bank Pictures, which makes The Crown for Netflix, says they took extra precautions when filming this season and with the eating disorder scenes in particular. In a statement, the production company said, "Producers worked closely with the eating disorder charity, BEAT, to ensure that their portrayal of Princess Diana's bulimia in season four was both ­accurate to the disorder and sensitively handled."

Regardless the family is still reportedly upset. According to the insider, the royal family "wouldn't expect one of their own to take money made by the profits of shows like this."

If you or someone you love is suffering from an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 800-931-2237.

