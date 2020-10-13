Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday, October 12.

Designer Zac Posen shared a stunning, previously unseen photo of the couple to mark the occasion.

Posen designed Eugenie's second wedding dress, which she wore to the evening reception at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrated two years of marriage Monday, so what better time to look back at their spectacular royal wedding? You're probably familiar with Eugenie's first wedding dress, which she wore to the grand ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The long-sleeved Peter Pilotto gown was designed to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, and subsequently went on display at Windsor Castle.

You might not, however, have seen quite so much of her second gown, which she debuted at the evening reception at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The floaty, blush pink silk gown was designed by Zac Posen—who shared a previously unseen snap of Eugenie wearing it on Instagram Monday, as Tatler reports. Posen also posted a close up of the white rose embroidery on the dress's shoulders and train, the symbol of Eugenie's family, the royal House of York.

"Happiest 2nd Anniversary dear Princess Eugenie & Jack! It was so special creating this gown for this wonderful moment in your life, being with you and the family on the magnificent magical day, I will remember forever," Posen captioned the snap. "wishing you both continued love and happiness always with your new baby angel on the way."

Eugenie, meanwhile, marked her wedding anniversary by sharing a sweet montage of candid photos with Brooksbank. "Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total.. happy memories always my dear Jack," the royal captioned the Instagram video. Congrats, you two!





