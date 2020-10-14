Today's Top Stories
Fans Think Joe Jonas' New Tattoo Is a Tribute to Sophie Turner

By Emily Dixon
hollywood, california june 04 sophie turner and joe jonas attend the premiere of 20th century foxs dark phoenix at tcl chinese theatre on june 04, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • Joe Jonas' new tattoo could be a Sophie Turner tribute, fans suspect.
  • Jonas got a new design on the back of his neck, depicting a person peeking through a keyhole, which artist Noah Lee shared on Instagram Tuesday.
  • Fans think the person in question looks a lot like Turner—but others pointed out there could be an alternate inspiration behind the ink.

    Joe Jonas is the proud curator of an ever expanding gallery of tattoos, and he added a new design to his collection this week. Tattoo artist Noah Lee, known as NAL, posted a photo of Jonas Tuesday, as Hollywood Life reports, which Jonas subsequently shared on his own Instagram Story.

    Jonas' new ink, on the back of his neck, is a delicate black-and-white design of a keyhole with a person peeking through; just their eye, jawline, and a fraction of their mouth is visible. And fans quickly began to speculate that it was inspired by his wife, Sophie Turner: "Is that Sophie? Lol that genuinely looks like her," one commented, while another wrote, "Okay this is the sweetest thing ever." A third fan theorized, "Pretty cool in general & even better that it’s his wife. Takes things to another meaning. It’s like opening a new world. Stepping through that door to her."

    @joejonas

    Alas, before you get too excited about Jonas' apparent romantic tribute, it looks like his new tattoo might not be Turner-inspired after all. As several commenters on Lee's post noted, the keyhole design is a recurring motif of Italian artist Piero Fornasetti, and the face inside his lifelong muse, opera singer Lina Cavalieri. It is possible, however, that Jonas tweaked the design to more closely resemble his wife, as some fans suggested: "its Fornasetti's design with Sophie's face," one commented. Regardless, it's an interesting addition to Jonas' extensive collection!


