Joe Jonas' new tattoo could be a Sophie Turner tribute, fans suspect.

Jonas got a new design on the back of his neck, depicting a person peeking through a keyhole, which artist Noah Lee shared on Instagram Tuesday.

Fans think the person in question looks a lot like Turner—but others pointed out there could be an alternate inspiration behind the ink.

Joe Jonas is the proud curator of an ever expanding gallery of tattoos, and he added a new design to his collection this week. Tattoo artist Noah Lee, known as NAL, posted a photo of Jonas Tuesday, as Hollywood Life reports, which Jonas subsequently shared on his own Instagram Story.

Jonas' new ink, on the back of his neck, is a delicate black-and-white design of a keyhole with a person peeking through; just their eye, jawline, and a fraction of their mouth is visible. And fans quickly began to speculate that it was inspired by his wife, Sophie Turner: "Is that Sophie? Lol that genuinely looks like her," one commented, while another wrote, "Okay this is the sweetest thing ever." A third fan theorized, "Pretty cool in general & even better that it’s his wife. Takes things to another meaning. It’s like opening a new world. Stepping through that door to her."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Alas, before you get too excited about Jonas' apparent romantic tribute, it looks like his new tattoo might not be Turner-inspired after all. As several commenters on Lee's post noted, the keyhole design is a recurring motif of Italian artist Piero Fornasetti, and the face inside his lifelong muse, opera singer Lina Cavalieri. It is possible, however, that Jonas tweaked the design to more closely resemble his wife, as some fans suggested: "its Fornasetti's design with Sophie's face," one commented. Regardless, it's an interesting addition to Jonas' extensive collection!





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io