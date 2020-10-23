Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be scheduling some ultra A-list double dates in Montecito pretty soon: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just sealed the deal on a $14.2 million estate in the Santa Barbara community, as Cosmopolitan reports, where the Sussexes have been living since July. Which raises one important question: Will Archie Harrison and Daisy Dove Bloom be scheduling a playdate in the near future?

Perry and Bloom's new compound sounds pretty exquisite: According to Variety , the estate boasts almost nine acres of "manicured grounds" with ocean views, while the central residence is a "three-story Mediterranean villa" accessed by an "exceptionally long, oak tree-lined driveway." There's also an entire guesthouse, a swimming pool, a poolhouse, a four-car garage, and a "full-size sports court." Oh, and before you worry, the property also offers "multiple" fountains. And it was a steal at $14.2 million, since it was first listed for almost $20 million. Celebrities! Bargain hunters, just like the rest of us!

Meghan, Harry, Perry, and Bloom are far from the only A-listers living in Montecito, which is prized for its privacy and seclusion: Other celebrities with homes in the neighborhood include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Natalie Portman, Hello! reports. Can you imagine the neighborhood dinner parties?!







Emily Dixon

