Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Some Super Famous New Neighbors in Montecito

By Emily Dixon
cape town, south africa september 23 meghan, duchess of sussex and prince harry, duke of sussex visit the district six homecoming centre during their royal tour of south africa on september 23, 2019 in cape town, south africa photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be scheduling some ultra A-list double dates in Montecito pretty soon: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just sealed the deal on a $14.2 million estate in the Santa Barbara community, as Cosmopolitan reports, where the Sussexes have been living since July. Which raises one important question: Will Archie Harrison and Daisy Dove Bloom be scheduling a playdate in the near future?

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Perry and Bloom's new compound sounds pretty exquisite: According to Variety, the estate boasts almost nine acres of "manicured grounds" with ocean views, while the central residence is a "three-story Mediterranean villa" accessed by an "exceptionally long, oak tree-lined driveway." There's also an entire guesthouse, a swimming pool, a poolhouse, a four-car garage, and a "full-size sports court." Oh, and before you worry, the property also offers "multiple" fountains. And it was a steal at $14.2 million, since it was first listed for almost $20 million. Celebrities! Bargain hunters, just like the rest of us!

    Meghan, Harry, Perry, and Bloom are far from the only A-listers living in Montecito, which is prized for its privacy and seclusion: Other celebrities with homes in the neighborhood include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Natalie Portman, Hello! reports. Can you imagine the neighborhood dinner parties?!


