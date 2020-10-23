- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon have some famous new neighbors in their new home of Montecito: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
- Perry and Bloom just bought a $14.2 million estate in the Santa Barbara community, Variety reports.
- Meghan and Harry moved into their $14.65 million Montecito home in July.
- Does this mean Archie Harrison and Daisy Dove Bloom could become BFFs?!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be scheduling some ultra A-list double dates in Montecito pretty soon: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just sealed the deal on a $14.2 million estate in the Santa Barbara community, as Cosmopolitan reports, where the Sussexes have been living since July. Which raises one important question: Will Archie Harrison and Daisy Dove Bloom be scheduling a playdate in the near future?
Perry and Bloom's new compound sounds pretty exquisite: According to Variety, the estate boasts almost nine acres of "manicured grounds" with ocean views, while the central residence is a "three-story Mediterranean villa" accessed by an "exceptionally long, oak tree-lined driveway." There's also an entire guesthouse, a swimming pool, a poolhouse, a four-car garage, and a "full-size sports court." Oh, and before you worry, the property also offers "multiple" fountains. And it was a steal at $14.2 million, since it was first listed for almost $20 million. Celebrities! Bargain hunters, just like the rest of us!
Meghan, Harry, Perry, and Bloom are far from the only A-listers living in Montecito, which is prized for its privacy and seclusion: Other celebrities with homes in the neighborhood include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Natalie Portman, Hello! reports. Can you imagine the neighborhood dinner parties?!