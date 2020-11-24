Kate Middleton wore a navy blazer, pink cashmere sweater, and gold charm necklace for her latest social media video—the perfect workwear ensemble.

Kate's Massimo Dutti sweater is still available to shop, retailing for $179.

She rewore her current favorite gold charm necklace by Alex Monroe.

The officewear guidelines have shifted somewhat now so many of us are working from home. In this new reality, there are only two rules: 1. Comfort is key, and 2. You can wear whatever you please on your bottom half if you angle your webcam correctly. Which makes Kate Middleton's latest ensemble the perfect template to follow!

In a video shared on the @KensingtonRoyal social media accounts to announce the upcoming findings of Kate's early childhood survey, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a rose pink cashmere sweater, a navy blazer, and a gold charm necklace. Easy, comfortable—and yes, she's wearing formal trousers in the clip, but had she tilted that camera up a little, she could absolutely have gotten away with PJ pants.

Kate's cosy knit, as Hello! reports, is the Massimo Dutti cashmere crew neck sweater in the shade rose pink; it's also available in a range of other subtle tones, including a light beige, a warm camel, and black. And while it's not the most affordable item Kate's worn, it's also far from the priciest item in her royal closet, retailing for $179. If your size is sold out in pink—the Kate Effect strikes again!—you might have better luck with one of the other available colors. Shop the sweater here.

As for her gold charm necklace, that's one of her current favorites: the the Paleontology Nugget Necklace by Alex Monroe, which will set you back £360 (about $470). You can shop the exact style here. Now pull on your oldest pyjama pants and get to work!



