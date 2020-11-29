Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Fans Are Convinced She Keeps Wearing This Gucci Blouse Backwards

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Over the course of the week, Kate Middleton made several appearances on social media to promote the results of her "5 Big Questions" early years survey.
    • During a Q&A with royal fans on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account, Kate rewore a stunning purple Gucci blouse with a pussy bow that she was first spotted wearing in March 2019.
      • Just like the first time she stepped out in the Gucci top, Kate appears to have opted to wear it "backwards," with the buttons in the front instead of in the back as they're worn in the photos of the top on the Gucci site.

        Kate Middleton took to the Kensington Royal Instagram this week to share the results of her "5 Big Questions" early years survey this week. The Duchess of Cambridge made several appearances this week to promote the survey, but it was her style choice in a Q&A video on Instagram that really caught royal fans' eyes.

        In the video, Kate makes a fashion statement. The duchess is seen wearing a purple Gucci blouse with a pussy bow—and eagle-eyed fans immediately recognized it as the same top she wore in March 2019, for a visit to Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London. Fans also noticed that, just like the last time she stepped out in the stunning purple top, Kate seems to have worn it...well, wrong.

        Wrong how, you ask? Well, when Kate wears the Gucci top, she prefers to button it in the front, as you can see in pictures from the first time she wore it, in 2019:

        london, england march 12 catherine, duchess of cambridge visits the henry fawcett children's centre in kennington on march 12, 2019 in london, england photo by neil mockfordgc images
        Neil MockfordGetty Images

        You can also see the front-facing buttons in Kate's Q&A video on Instagram:

        In pictures of the top from Gucci, however, the buttons are clearly worn in the back of the shirt:

        gucci top
        The front of the Gucci top.
        Gucci
        gucci top back
        The back of the Gucci top—according to Gucci, at least.
        Gucci

        The purple version of the top is (unsurprisingly) sold out since Kate made it famous, but if if you happen to have a casual $1,700 burning a hole in your pocket, the top is still available to shop in a few other colors:

        Gucci
        Pussy-bow silk-satin blouse
        Gucci net-a-porter.com
        $1,700.00
        SHOP NOW
        Gucci
        Pussy-bow silk-blend satin blouse
        Gucci net-a-porter.com
        $1,700.00
        SHOP NOW
