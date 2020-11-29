Kate Middleton Fans Are Convinced She Keeps Wearing This Gucci Blouse Backwards

Over the course of the week, Kate Middleton made several appearances on social media to promote the results of her "5 Big Questions" early years survey.

During a Q&A with royal fans on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account, Kate rewore a stunning purple Gucci blouse with a pussy bow that she was first spotted wearing in March 2019.

Just like the first time she stepped out in the Gucci top, Kate appears to have opted to wear it "backwards," with the buttons in the front instead of in the back as they're worn in the photos of the top on the Gucci site.

Kate Middleton took to the Kensington Royal Instagram this week to share the results of her "5 Big Questions" early years survey this week. The Duchess of Cambridge made several appearances this week to promote the survey, but it was her style choice in a Q&A video on Instagram that really caught royal fans' eyes.

In the video, Kate makes a fashion statement. The duchess is seen wearing a purple Gucci blouse with a pussy bow—and eagle-eyed fans immediately recognized it as the same top she wore in March 2019, for a visit to Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London. Fans also noticed that, just like the last time she stepped out in the stunning purple top, Kate seems to have worn it...well, wrong.

Wrong how, you ask? Well, when Kate wears the Gucci top, she prefers to button it in the front, as you can see in pictures from the first time she wore it, in 2019:

Neil Mockford Getty Images

You can also see the front-facing buttons in Kate's Q&A video on Instagram:

In pictures of the top from Gucci, however, the buttons are clearly worn in the back of the shirt:

The front of the Gucci top. Gucci

The back of the Gucci top—according to Gucci, at least. Gucci

The purple version of the top is (unsurprisingly) sold out since Kate made it famous, but if if you happen to have a casual $1,700 burning a hole in your pocket, the top is still available to shop in a few other colors:

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

