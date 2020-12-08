Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Wore the Most Festive Outfit to Toast Marshmallows on the Royal Tour

By Emily Dixon
cardiff, wales december 08 catherine, duchess of cambridge holds with marshmallows during a visit to cardiff castle with prince william, duke of cambridge on december 08, 2020 in cardiff, wales photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

    By now, we're all aware of just how much Kate Middleton loves a themed outfit, so it's little surprise she wore a red tartan ensemble for a day of wintry events on the Cambridges' royal tour. As Hello! reports, Kate and Prince William arrived at Cardiff Castle this morning, where they met with university students before browsing some festive market stalls (and toasting their own marshmallows).

    The Duchess of Cambridge rewore her red Alexander McQueen full length coat, which she last wore in October to London's Waterloo Station, where a photo from her "Hold Still" exhibition was displayed. She paired it with another rewear: her pleated tartan Emilia Wickstead midi skirt, which she debuted at a Kensington Palace holiday party back in 2018. This time, she added a matching tartan scarf, presumably also by Emilia Wickstead. Kate finished the look with a black roll-neck sweater, suede Ralph Lauren boots, and her current favorite handbag, the Love Letter Top Handle Bag by Grace Han.

    cardiff, wales december 08 catherine, duchess of cambridge during a visit to cardiff castle with prince william, duke of cambridge on december 08, 2020 in cardiff, wales photo by samir husseinwireimage
    Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Alas, since most of Kate's ensemble has been in her closet for a while, you'll struggle to replicate her look—with the exception of that extremely cute handbag, which you can buy for $2,140 below:

    Grace Han
    Love Letter Small Top Handle Bag Black
    Grace Han
    SHOP NOW

    One more tidbit from the Cambridges' Cardiff outing: Speaking to a Cardiff University student, as Hello! reports, they revealed they still haven't decided how they'll celebrate Christmas amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans. It's difficult to know what to do for the best," William said, as Hello! reports. Politics and international studies student Lily Faulkner later revealed, "They were trying like the rest of us to make Christmas plans with their family, and still weren't 100 percent sure of what they were going to do or where they were going to be."

