The Queen's Christmas Tree Is Decorated With Tiny Crowns Instead of Baubles

Okay, I'm obsessed.

By Bianca Rodriguez

On Monday, when Kate Middleton and Prince William reunited with the Queen for a festive appearance outside Windsor Castle, bloggers Tom and Lorenzo noticed an interesting details—Queen has crown-shaped ornaments hanging from her Christmas trees instead of ordinary baubles. Mind you, this is from someone who reportedly spends close to $40,000 on her Christmas gifts for her staff and family every year, so I'd be downplaying it if I didn't say the Queen takes Christmas seriously.

The evidence:

windsor, united kingdom december 08 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time catherine, duchess of cambridge, prince william, duke of cambridge and queen elizabeth ii attend an event to thank local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in berkshire, who will be volunteering or working to help others over the christmas period in the quadrangle of windsor castle on december 8, 2020 in windsor, england during the event members of the royal family also listened to christmas carols performed by the salvation army band photo by max mumbyindigo poolgetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

A closer look:

christmas
Getty Images

Even closer:

christmas
Getty Images

The detail was caught by Tom and Lorenzo on Twitter. "I just noticed that the trees outside Windsor Castle have little crown ornaments, which is a hilarious flex on the Queen's part," they wrote.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Funny enough, this wasn't the first time the Queen donned a crown on her tree. Last year, Buckingham Palace released a photo of her with the next three heirs to the throne, making Christmas puddings for charity. In the back was a marvelously decorated tree with crown, thrones, and miniature corgis ornaments!

Unfortunately, not everyone will get to see the Queen's Christmas decorations this year due to the monarch and Prince Philip honoring COVID-19 guidelines. A palace spokesperson told People, "Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

So this means the usual Christmas Day walk to church we see the royal family do every year while celebrating at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk is a no-go for the pair.

"They are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year, but they understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year," a second source told the magazine. The insider adding, "Like everyone, their hope is that normality will return in 2021."

Us too, Elizabeth!

