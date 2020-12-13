This weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live made some major dreams come true when Timothée Chalamet dressed up as Harry Styles, and even put on a British accent.

Chalamet was SNL's host on December 12, and the actor took part in a plethora of sketches. However, it was his turn as former One Direction singer, Styles, that really captured the world's attention, and led to some pretty enthusiastic responses on Twitter. The skit was titled "Dionne Warwick Talk Show," in reference to the singer's legendary social media interactions this month.

From his striped sweater to his high-waisted pants, Chalamet nailed his Styles impression, and fans were more than a little thankful.

"This better not awaken anything in me."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

timothée chalamet playing harry styles on saturday night live pic.twitter.com/lN5VJavUC8 — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) December 13, 2020

"MY WORLDS ARE COLLIDING."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

timothee chalamet playing harry styles on snl— MY WORLDS ARE COLLIDING pic.twitter.com/iA2kJ0n8YI — chloe (@theofficalurmom) December 13, 2020

"Literally the end of me."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"My life is complete now."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Timmy as Harry on SNL.

My life is complete now, I can die in peace. @RealChalamet @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/TSHpVxCuzH — Jenny (@jennyyyyyy28) December 13, 2020

"What I needed."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Timothee Chalamet as Harry Styles is what I needed #SNL pic.twitter.com/UqzmY3BBYe — Victoria Cleghorn (@VictoriaGC101) December 13, 2020

"Timothée Chalamet knew what he was doing!!!!"

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

timothée chalamet knew what he was doing when he impersonated harry styles! pic.twitter.com/WqE5cIgkNe — lily adores alex! ⚯͛ (@lilyashman33) December 13, 2020

"The crossover we needed!"

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Timothée's SNL will be the death of me. He is acting as HARRY STYLES. The crossover we needed!!! #TimotheeChalamet #HarryStyles #SNL pic.twitter.com/jAmJDhbegC — Lil Timmy_Haz (@HazTimmy) December 13, 2020

Chalamet's impersonation of Styles wasn't his only memorable moment on Saturday Night Live. Here are some of his other unforgettable appearances on the show.

He sang a song about a tiny horse.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Chalamet showed off his baking skills.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

He became part of a family of coronavirus particles.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Chalamet formed a rap duo with Pete Davidson.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In fact, Davidson might be Chalamet's bestie now.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

He filmed a Christmas car commercial.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And his monologue explored all of things he loves about New York City.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As Davidson also turned up during Chalamet's monologue, it's safe to say that these two are our new favorite comedy duo.

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

Amy Mackelden Weekend Editor Amy Mackelden is the Weekend Editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, where she writes about entertainment, celebrity news, beauty, and fashion.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io