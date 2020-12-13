Prince William Says He's Not Sure How to Explain a Risqué Joke to Prince George

Earlier this week, the Cambridge family stepped out to attend a Christmas pantomime in London.

At the show, one risqué joke went over Prince George's head and he asked his dad, Prince William, to explain it to him.

Will joked about the predicament backstage, telling the cast "it may take him a while to explain his way out of that one!"

Being royal doesn't make you immune from awkward parenting moments—at least according to Prince William, who recently had a delightfully awkward and relatable moment with his oldest son, seven-year-old Prince George.

On Friday night, the entire Cambridge family—Will, Kate Middleton, George, and their younger kids, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2—went to a Christmas performance of Pantoland at the London Palladium. The show, which was put on for essential workers and their families, starred Julian Clary, Nigel Havers, and Elaine Page.

After the show, Will headed backstage and chatted with some of the cast and crew, revealing that one of the jokes in the show went over George's head—and created an awkward situation for the royal dad.

"Prince William had us all chuckling when he said that his eldest, George, had innocently enquired why everyone was laughing at one of Julian Clary's more risqué jokes," Havers explained in an essay about the experience for the Daily Mail. "He said it may take him a while to explain his way out of that one!"

Awkward moments are a rite of passage and, let's be honest, a holiday tradition for most families, so this is actually just adorable.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

