The Queen Subtly Revealed a Never-Before-Seen Picture of Her Great-Grandkids During a Recent Video Chat

Recently, royal history was made as the Queen conducted her first-ever virtual audiences with visiting dignitaries via video chat.

In her first round of these meetings, the Queen called in from her residence in Windsor Castle to speak with Sophie Katsarava, the Ambassador of Georgia, who was at Buckingham Palace in London.

Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted what appears to be a never-before-seen photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis behind the Queen in her Windsor office.

The Queen has embraced the new normal of 2020 and started conducting royal meetings on video chat. In photos from a recent call the monarch made from her residence in Windsor Castle, eagle-eyed royal fans spotted something very interesting in the background in her office—a never-before-seen photo of three of the Queen's great-grandkids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

The meeting in question was the Queen's inaugural video chat on December 4, during which she met virtually with Sophie Katsarava, the Ambassador of Georgia, who was at Buckingham Palace in London while the Queen remained safely in her COVID bubble in Windsor. The video chat marked the first time the Queen had conducted virtual audiences with visiting dignitaries, a change to protocol that was, obviously, necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

But back to that photo of George, Charlotte, and Louis, right? The picture is admittedly very blurry—we're seeing it in the background of an image of the Queen on a video screen that's already a picture taken from a slight distance in Buckingham Palace, after all. Here's the original photo, which shows Katsarava speaking to the monarch:

YUI MOK Getty Images

And here's a zoom in on the screen containing the Queen:

Getty Images

And finally here's a super zoom into the framed photo in the background:

YUI MOK Getty Images

According to reports from the Daily Mail and The Sun, the picture is of George, Charlotte, and Louis, but if you can't make out all three of the Cambridge kids (or any of them, for that matter), don't feel too bad. We can only hope that we get a better, less blurry-AF picture from the Queen's Windsor office soon.

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io