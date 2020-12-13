Today's Top Stories
The Queen Subtly Revealed a Never-Before-Seen Picture of Her Great-Grandkids During a Recent Video Chat

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england december 10 queen elizabeth ii appears on a screen by videolink from windsor castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive his excellency the high commissioner for brunei darussalam first admiral pengiran dato seri pahlawan norazmi bin pengiran haji muhammad and his wife, pg datin noralam binti pg hj kahar, who were at londons buckingham palace on december 10, 2020 in london, england photo by yui mok wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Recently, royal history was made as the Queen conducted her first-ever virtual audiences with visiting dignitaries via video chat.
    • In her first round of these meetings, the Queen called in from her residence in Windsor Castle to speak with Sophie Katsarava, the Ambassador of Georgia, who was at Buckingham Palace in London.
      • Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted what appears to be a never-before-seen photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis behind the Queen in her Windsor office.

        The Queen has embraced the new normal of 2020 and started conducting royal meetings on video chat. In photos from a recent call the monarch made from her residence in Windsor Castle, eagle-eyed royal fans spotted something very interesting in the background in her office—a never-before-seen photo of three of the Queen's great-grandkids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

        The meeting in question was the Queen's inaugural video chat on December 4, during which she met virtually with Sophie Katsarava, the Ambassador of Georgia, who was at Buckingham Palace in London while the Queen remained safely in her COVID bubble in Windsor. The video chat marked the first time the Queen had conducted virtual audiences with visiting dignitaries, a change to protocol that was, obviously, necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

        But back to that photo of George, Charlotte, and Louis, right? The picture is admittedly very blurry—we're seeing it in the background of an image of the Queen on a video screen that's already a picture taken from a slight distance in Buckingham Palace, after all. Here's the original photo, which shows Katsarava speaking to the monarch:

        queen elizabeth ii l appears on a screen by videolink from windsor castle, during a virtual audience to receive her excellency sophie katsarava r, the ambassador of georgia, who was at londons buckingham palace on december 4, 2020 today, britains queen elizabeth ii conducted the first virtual audiences from buckingham palace, via video link from windsor castle photo by yui mok pool afp photo by yui mokpoolafp via getty images
        YUI MOKGetty Images

        And here's a zoom in on the screen containing the Queen:

        queen video call
        Getty Images

        And finally here's a super zoom into the framed photo in the background:

        queen elizabeth ii l appears on a screen by videolink from windsor castle, during a virtual audience to receive her excellency sophie katsarava r, the ambassador of georgia, who was at london's buckingham palace on december 4, 2020 today, britain's queen elizabeth ii conducted the first virtual audiences from buckingham palace, via video link from windsor castle photo by yui mok pool afp photo by yui mokpoolafp via getty images
        YUI MOKGetty Images

        According to reports from the Daily Mail and The Sun, the picture is of George, Charlotte, and Louis, but if you can't make out all three of the Cambridge kids (or any of them, for that matter), don't feel too bad. We can only hope that we get a better, less blurry-AF picture from the Queen's Windsor office soon.

        Eugenie Moved Out of Frogmore After Six Weeks
        Harry & Meghan Are on Better Terms with the Royals
        Harry & Meghan Are on Better Terms with the Royals
        Actor Slams Calls for a Disclaimer on 'The Crown'
        Eugenie Moved Out of Frogmore After Six Weeks
        Will and Kate Share Never-Before-Seen Family Photo
        Queen Elizabeth Has Crown Ornaments On Her Trees
        Diana Had to Wear Low-Heeled Shoes to Her Wedding
        Charles On the Moment He Knew Camilla Was the One
        Royal Insiders Are Mad About Netflix's Diana Tweet
        Queen Is Sad Harry & Meghan Are Missing Christmas
        Charles and Camilla Restrict Comments on Twitter