Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, Is Helping Her Heal After Her Miscarriage

In a powerful op-ed this week, Meghan Markle revealed that she experienced a pregnancy loss in July, when she was expecting her second child with Prince Harry.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple says Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, has been supporting them both and helping them heal after the miscarriage.

"She’s guiding Harry and Meghan—helping them heal and come to terms with their painful loss," the source said.

Meghan Markle opened up about her experience with pregnancy loss this week in a new op-ed for the New York Times. In the piece, Meghan candidly and powerfully described her experience, from the moment she realized she was losing her second child to holding her husband, Prince Harry's, hand in the hospital.

In the op-ed, Meghan revealed that she suffered a miscarriage over the summer—in July, specifically—but chose not to share the news publicly until now. She and Harry have made a handful of public appearances—both in person and remotely via Zoom calls—since their family's great loss, but have been coping with their grief privately. According to a royal source who spoke to Us Weekly, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, has been a key part of the Sussexes' support system since Meghan's pregnancy loss.

"She’s guiding Harry and Meghan—helping them heal and come to terms with their painful loss," the source explained. "But for anyone who has suffered from a miscarriage, it’s something you never fully get over."

Harry's family has also been sharing in the couple's grief, albeit from afar because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Harry told them early on when it happened, but as it’s such a private matter, they kept it to themselves," the Us Weekly source said. "[Prince] Charles, in particular, has been supporting the couple through their grief and regularly checks in on them."

Our thoughts continue to go out to Meghan, Harry, and the rest of their loved ones during this difficult time.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

