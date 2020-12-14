Back in September, it was revealed that Halle Berry was in a relationship with musician and producer Van Hunt. And judging by the Oscar-winner's latest Instagram post, the romance is still going strong.

This weekend, Berry shared a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt featuring Van Hunt's name, and very little else. In the pantsless picture, she held a glass, and completed her outfit with a hat. "That time I was Saturday Swingin’ with my man @vanhunt ✨," she captioned the sweet snap. Basically, Berry's 2020 romance is most definitely still on.

In September, a source told People that Berry had been seeing Van Hunt for "several months," and that the musician has already been introduced to Berry's kids: 12-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry and 6-year-old son Maceo Robert Martinez.

People's source also said, "They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house ... She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious."

The same month, Berry confirmed her new romance by posting a photo on Instagram, in which she could be seen wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Hunt's name. She captioned the sweet snap, "Now ya know," and fans were understandably excited by the revelation.

Just last month, Berry spoke with her friend and stylist, Lindsay Flores, about discovering her sexuality at a young age, during an episode of IGTV series, "Bad & Booshy." "I remember my first orgasm," Berry explained (via People). "I did it to myself."

