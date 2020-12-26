This year, for the second time, Prince Harry missed Christmas with the royal family and spent the holiday in North America with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son, Archie Harrison.

The celebration marked the first time Harry, Meghan, and Archie have spent Christmas together in their new home in Montecito, California.

A source close to the Sussexes told People that Meghan really wanted to make sure the first holiday season in California was "special for everyone" and that the family focused on "creating their own traditions at their new home."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to miss the royal family's traditional Christmas this year, so they've focused on starting their own new traditions with their son, Archie Harrison.

According to a source close to the royals, the Sussex family has been making the most of their bonding time a their new home in Montecito, California. This year marks the second year in a row that Harry has spent the Christmas holidays away from the royal family and in North America. Last year, Harry, Meghan, and Archie traveled to Canada for an extended break and family time during the holidays before announcing the plans for their royal exit.

This year, of course, the Sussexes are settling into their new lives and figuring out what the holidays will look like for their family for years to come.

"It's Harry's second Christmas away from England, and Meghan wants to make sure it's special for everyone," a royal insider told People. "They are creating their own traditions at their new home."

One of those traditions, apparently, has been decorating as a family.

"They both love Christmas and have been decorating with Archie," a source told People previously.

Harry and Meghan gave royal fans a glimpse into their family's new home with their Christmas card, which they shared publicly on Wednesday. The card is an illustration of Harry, Meghan, Archie, and their two dogs, Pula and Guy, and was created based on a photo Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, took of the family.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io