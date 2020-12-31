Even though 2020 has been an objectively bad, tough year in a lot of ways (okay, let's be honest, in most ways), there have also been bright spots. For royal fans, cute updates and inspiring messages from the royal family have been among those bright spots during this often all-too-bleak year. As we reflect back on 2020, one Twitter account, called Gert's Royals, collected the top Instagram photos of the year from the royals' three official Instagram accounts: @TheRoyalFamily (the account run by the Queen's team at Buckingham Palace), @KensingtonRoyal (the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton), and @Clarence House (the official account for Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall).

Unsurprisingly, Will and Kate's Insta won in terms of total likes. Their most popular post of the year, a picture of Will and the couple's three kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, posing together outside on a swing, garnered an impressive 2.4 million likes, for example. Nearly all of the most popular royal 'Grams of the year came courtesy of the Cambridges.

Scroll down to see the most-liked royal Instagrams of the year/take a stroll down royal memory lane.