Even though 2020 has been an objectively bad, tough year in a lot of ways (okay, let's be honest, in most ways), there have also been bright spots. For royal fans, cute updates and inspiring messages from the royal family have been among those bright spots during this often all-too-bleak year. As we reflect back on 2020, one Twitter account, called Gert's Royals, collected the top Instagram photos of the year from the royals' three official Instagram accounts: @TheRoyalFamily (the account run by the Queen's team at Buckingham Palace), @KensingtonRoyal (the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton), and @Clarence House (the official account for Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall).
Unsurprisingly, Will and Kate's Insta won in terms of total likes. Their most popular post of the year, a picture of Will and the couple's three kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, posing together outside on a swing, garnered an impressive 2.4 million likes, for example. Nearly all of the most popular royal 'Grams of the year came courtesy of the Cambridges.
Scroll down to see the most-liked royal Instagrams of the year/take a stroll down royal memory lane.
12
April 23, 2020
"🎂A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales. 📸 The Duchess of Cambridge"
11
July 19, 2020
"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day.
The pictures show Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi in the grounds of Royal Lodge after their wedding.
Photographs by Benjamin Wheeler."
10
July 18, 2020
"Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July.
Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family..The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.
Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947.
Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler."
9
June 21, 2020
"Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today! 🎂 🎈"
8
June 21, 2020
"Happy Father’s Day!
1. The Duke of Cambridge with The Prince of Wales at Sandringham in December 2019
2. Michael Middleton with his daughter Catherine
First photo taken by The Duchess of Cambridge"
7
May 2, 2020
"Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April."
6
April 22, 2020
"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday! 🎨
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new images of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."
5
April 29, 2020
"🎊 Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!"
4
April 23, 2020
"🌈 Instagram vs Reality.
Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."
3
May 1, 2020
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow.
The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area."
1
June 20, 2020
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow.
The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess."
Kayleigh Roberts
Contributor
Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.
