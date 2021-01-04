Miley Cyrus revealed she decorates her home with sex toys during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports.

"I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design," she said. "Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand."

Cyrus also shared her best relationship advice in the interview.

Answer me this, readers: Could any of your carefully selected ornaments or art pieces or throw pillows perform a second function if so desired? No? Perhaps, then, it's time to follow Miley Cyrus' approach to home decor: Speaking on Sirius XM's Barstool Sports radio show, as Hollywood Life reports, Cyrus revealed she decorates her house with sex toys. "I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design," she shared. "Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand."

Cyrus also explained how she chose furniture while decorating her Hidden Hills mansion, which she bought for $4.95 million last July. "When I come home, I get to choose what fucking color the couch is and I couldn’t choose, so I picked all fucking three colors," she said. "And so that just really feels really good." Requesting interior photos of this incredible-sounding house, please!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Cyrus went on to share her best dating advice, reflecting on why she chose to end previous relationships. Though she didn't name anybody in particular in the interview, Cyrus and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth announced their separation in August 2019, and she subsequently dated Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson.

"The only time that I ever felt like I was acting in my personal life is in relationships that were no longer working for me," she said. "I just encourage people to be logical [about relationships]—don’t drown in emotion, make your fucking list, look at what somebody is contributing and what someone is subtracting from your life, and then make an executive decision." To sum up? "If you’re not happy, get the fuck out."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io