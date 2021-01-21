Rihanna posted the perfect photo on Instagram on the day of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration.

After Trump left the White House, Rih shared a photo of herself from a Harper's Bazaar shoot by Gray Sorrenti. In the photo, she's quite literally taking out the trash.

"I’m just here to help," she wrote, adding the hashtag, "#wediditJoe."

While social media delivered us some excellent content on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration day, Rihanna might just have clinched the gold medal with a devastatingly effective Instagram post.

Rih shared a photo of herself, taken for Harper's Bazaar by photographer Gray Sorrenti, quite literally taking out the trash, wearing a Nemesis Records t-shirt reading, "End racism by any means necessary," along with black lace underwear, sheer tights, and pink satin mules. (You can read the full story that the photograph is from here.) She completed the look with full-length gloves, black sunglasses, and glittering diamond jewelry. And if you're not clear about who, exactly, is the trash in question, look to Rihanna's caption: "I’m just here to help," she wrote, adding the hashtag, "#wediditJoe." A thousand chef's kisses for this post!

Rihanna celebrated Biden and Harris' victory in November, writing a congratulatory post on Twitter alongside a photo of the then president-elect and vice president-elect. "The faces of history makers, boundary breakers, and WINNERS!! CONGRATULATIONS to you both, and mostly to the American people!! So much work to do, so much hurt to undo! Let’s GO!" she wrote, adding a flexed bicep emoji. "I’m so proud of you America!"

The faces of history makers, boundary breakers, and WINNERS!! CONGRATULATIONS to you both, and mostly to the American people!! So much work to do, so much hurt to undo! Let’s GO! 💪🏿

I’m so proud of you America! #VicePresident #President46 pic.twitter.com/RIxrFcKE15 — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 8, 2020

If you'd like to extend your Inauguration Day joy as much as humanly possible, allow me to direct you to another very good piece of social media content, this one by climate activist and expert tweeter Greta Thunberg. Thunberg waited an entire year and four months to respond to a mocking tweet by the ex-president, who wrote after she spoke at a 2019 United Nations summit, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

How did Thunberg respond? By sharing a photo of Trump departing the White House for the very last time as his presidency ended, captioning it, "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

